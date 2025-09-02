Can Nabil Crismatt Keep it Going for Diamondbacks?
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost in grueling fashion once again on Monday night, blowing leads of 3-0 and 5-3 before losing 7-5 in 10 innings to the Texas Rangers.
They will try to regroup on Tuesday night, pressing onwards despite their playoff hopes being all but extinguished for good. They are 6.5 games back of the Mets for the third NL Wild Card, and also trail the Reds and Giants.
The big news to come out of last night's game, other than the inevitable bullpen meltdown, was the serious looking injury to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He is receiving imaging Tuesday morning, and an injured list stint seems almost certain.
For now the outfielders available beyond starters Corbin Carroll and Alek Thomas include Jake McCarthy, Jorge Barrosa, and super utility man Blaze Alexander as well.
The Rangers also lost an outfielder Friday night. Adolis Garcia suffered a quad injury and was removed from the game after scoring on a triple. He is getting imaging Tuesday morning as well.
Diamondbacks and Rangers Pitching Matchup
As of this writing the Rangers have not confirmed Jacob Latz as the starter, but he is projected at this point. It's possible the Rangers will utilize an opener, and then bring in Latz as the bulk pitcher.
Of Latz's 27 appearances, four have been official starts along with 23 relief appearances. In his most recent outing he went 4.1 innings, allowing two runs in a 20-3 blowout of the Angels.
Latz throws a 94 MPH four-seamer, a changeup to right-hand batters, and a slider to lefties. The change has been hit hard this year, but the four-seamer and slider are very effective.
Nabil Crismatt has pitched extremely well for the D-backs since being called up to fill in for the injured Anthony DeSclafani. In three outings, including two starts and a "bulk" appearance behind an opener, he's posted a 1.84 ERA
He appears to be fully stretched out now, having thrown 5.2 innings on 85 pitches against the Brewers on August 28. He allowed four runs, but just two were earned.
Crismatt makes heavy use of his changeup (37%) and also throws a sinker, curve, four-seam fastball, slider, and cutter. The only thing missing is the kitchen sink.
None of it comes in over 90 MPH typically, but he's locating and mixing speeds and gets plenty of movement.
Diamondbacks and Rangers Lineups
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks and Rangers Bullpen
Juan Burgos was hit by a ball 109 MPH off the bat, suffering a right forearm contusion. X-Rays were negative, but he was getting further imaging on Tuesday.
Torey Lovullo had to use six relievers on Monday, but indicated he had enough coverage for Tuesday. Expect Bryce Jarvis to work multiple innings if needed. Jalen Beeks only threw four pitches Tuesday, and should be available, although his usage pattern has been unpredictable.