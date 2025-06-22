Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll to Have MRI on Injured Hand
Word came out of the Arizona Diamondbacks manager's office on Sunday that Corbin Carroll will get MRI imaging on his injured left hand. This per Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. Carroll was hit on the hand by a pitch June 18 against the Toronto Blue Jays and hasn't played since coming out of that game after running the bases.
Hand injuries can be tricky, and sometimes initial x-rays and imaging don't pick up breaks and hairline fractures. That was the case with Gabriel Moreno, who was just diagnosed with a hairline fracture to the pointer finger on his throwing hand.
On Saturday Lovullo said, "He's able to take some swings, but not feeling that he can do it appropriately." While Lovullo mentioned that it's been getting better, clearly the team is erring on side of caution.
The Diamondbacks superstar right fielder is batting .255/.341/.573, .914 OPS. He's hit 20 homers and a league-leading nine triples. Carroll has scored 57 runs and is a catalyst at the top of the Diamondbacks' lineup. Any extended time on the injured list would be yet another devastating blow for the Diamondbacks.
The loss of Moreno for "weeks not days" according to Lovullo was already a difficult injury to absorb. If Carroll has any kind of break or fracture, then the time for bone to heal will also be weeks, not days.
The Diamondbacks have also lost Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez, and A.J. Puk to season-ending elbow surgeries.
Those are just the tip of the iceberg, as much of the team's pitching depth is also out for the foreseeable future. That includes top pitching prospect Cristian Mena (shoulder strain), fireballing Christian Montes De Oca (back surgery), and depth option Tommy Henry (elbow surgery). Oft-injured reliever Kendall Graveman has been on the IL with a hip pointer.
The D-backs had already lost Jordan Montgomery and Blake Walston to Tommy John surgery before the season even started.
