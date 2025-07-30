Pivotal Throwing Error Opens Floodgates in D-backs' Loss to Tigers
The confusion, followed by anguish on Geraldo Perdomo's face could have been a metaphor for this entire series. The Arizona Diamondbacks' shortstop had just made a double error on a routine grounder that led directly to three unearned runs in a 7-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit completed the three-game sweep, and the D-backs have now lost eight of nine, dropping their record to 51-58.
Aside from the defensive miscue, there were other themes in this game representative of the series and the D-backs' recent play overall.
Clearly distracted and demoralized due to all the trade deadline drama, Torey Lovullo has failed to rally the players into competitive play. Addressing the tailspin, and how yet another key mistake led to a loss, Lovullo had nothing fresh to say.
"It's where we are, we put ourselves in this position, and we've got to front facing and own it. We did make a mistake that hurt. Perdomo is a great defender. But at that point we've got to rally around one another and make good things happen. At some point, hopefully sooner than later, we're going to ge the job done" Lovullo said.
The offense managed only two runs on 6 hits, giving them 13 runs in nine games. Newly-acquired Tigers starter Chris Paddack, who had a 4.95 ERA coming in, went six dominant innings, allowing one run on three hits, no walks, and five strikeouts.
Ryne Nelson pitched well for the Diamondbacks, but not quite good enough to pick up his suddenly error-prone shortstop or unproductive offense. He started out allowing just one run on four hits through the first four innings, striking out six batters.
But with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth, Perdomo booted a routine grounder from slow-running catcher Jake Rogers. He then compounded the mistake by making a wild throw, allowing the Rogers to get into scoring position.
Nelson immediately gave up an RBI base hit to Javier Baez and then a two-run homer to Kerry Carpenter, giving the Tigers a 4-1 lead.
Nelson pitched into the sixth, going 5.1 innings, allowing four runs, but just one earned, on six hits, zero walks, and eight strikeouts. His ERA dropped to 3.20 but his record also fell to 6-3.
The Tigers went on to pound on rookie reliever Kyle Backhus for three more runs in the sixth, smashing two doubles and a homer, stretching the Detroit lead to 7-1. The lanky, submarining left-hander's ERA ballooned to 4.38 as a result.
Andrew Saalfrank managed two scoreless innings after that, but the offense was not able to mount a comeback. Ironically, it was Perdomo who added a two-out solo homer in the ninth once the game was out of reach.
Eugenio Suarez hit a double after that, his third hard-hit ball of the game, showing he's healthy. But it was all too little too late.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Dodge Massive Bullet with Eugenio Suárez Injury
The Diamondbacks have an off day on Thursday and will resume play on Friday against the Athletics in Sacramento.
The scheduled starters for the first two games would be Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. Whether either or both of them, or Suarez are still with the team following the trade deadline remains to be seen.