Rodriguez Holds D-backs' Last Chance to Avoid Devastating Sweep
The Arizona Diamondbacks have lost three straight games, including back-to-back losses to open a critical series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Their playoff hopes are evaporating by the day.
On Wednesday, Eduardo Rodriguez will have Arizona's last chance to avoid a devastating sweep at the hands of the red-hot Giants. First pitch is at 12:45 p.m. MST.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchup
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.22 ERA) vs RHP Carson Seymour (4.25 ERA)
Rodriguez is coming off a pair of milestone starts. He's allowed only one run in his last 12 innings, completing six innings in both outings against the Los Angeles Dodgers and his former club in the Boston Red Sox.
Those back-to-back performances mark the first time since Rodriguez signed his four-year, $80 million deal with Arizona that he's pitched consecutive Quality Starts.
Rodriguez's command has been sharper of late, and his defense has finally begun to pick him up, as well.
The veteran left still has not had a particularly successful season, however, pitching to an ugly 5.22 ERA. If his last two starts are a glimmer of what he's capable of, there's reason to be encouraged, but consistency out of Rodriguez is sorely needed.
The Giants will turn to tall 26-year-old righty Carson Seymour. Seymour is in his first season of MLB action, and just made the transition to a major league starting role.
Seymour was used as a starter in the minor leagues, and threw to a 3.86 ERA over 15 starts this year. He was called up on June 27 and made his debut two days later.
Seymour pitched to a 3.74 in 10 long-relief appearances. He made his first start on August 30. In his two appearances in the rotation, he's allowed five runs over eight inning.
Seymour throws an upper-90s sinker and four-seam most of the time, but also turns to a slider, cutter and curve on occasion. The four-seam has been hit just .179 by opposing batters, but it has been hit hard, as opponents are slugging it to a .429 clip.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Lineup
Diamondbacks vs Giants Bullpens
Zac Gallen wasn't particularly sharp on Tuesday, but he did provide length. That allowed for Arizona to use only one arm — right-hander John Curtiss for 1.1 scoreless innings. Manager Torey Lovullo should have all hands on deck for the finale.
The Giants used four relievers, including setup man Joel Peguero and closer Ryan Walker. Peguero threw 23 pitches over 1.2 innings and Walker threw 17 for the save.