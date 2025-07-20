Suarez, Carroll Lead Early Barrage as D-backs Rout Cardinals
Just two games into the post-All-Star break second half, it's impossible to tell if the Diamondbacks are on the start of a run or simply once again flashing what might have been. They trounced the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 10-1 one night after beating them 7-3.
While their playoff hopes are far from extinguished with 63 games left in the season, it's hard not to wonder what might have been if Arizona had just a league-average pitching staff.
Their offense, ranked fourth in MLB in runs scored, is truly prolific, and that was on display once again Saturday.
Ryne Nelson threw six innings, allowing only one run on a solo homer in the sixth inning to Alec Burleson. Prior to that, Nelson only faced a runner in scoring position twice all game. He walked one and struck out four.
His excellent outing was overshadowed by the offense, however.
Cardinals starter Sonny Gray came into the game with a 3.50 ERA and left with a 4.04 ERA. He was charged with nine runs and 11 of the 13 Diamondbacks' hits in 3.1 innings.
Corbin Carroll tripled to lead off the bottom of the first and immediately scored on a base hit by Geraldo Perdomo. He tripled again in the fourth inning, driving in a run.
It was his third multi-triple game of the year, the first time that's been done since Jose Reyes did it in 2011. Carroll leads the majors with 12 three-baggers.
Amazingly, Carroll almost hit his third triple in the bottom of the eighth, but Blaze Alexander was held up at third, blocking Carroll's attempt. He had three bases on his mind as he rounded the second base bag hard.
Eugenio Suarez cranked two homers, a two-run blast in the first inning and a solo shot to right-center field in the third.
He now leads the National League with 33 homers, trailing only Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh in MLB. It was also his fifth multi-homer game of the season.
Geraldo Perdomo had three RBI singles and an RBI groundout, continuing his hot hitting. His 71 RBI lead all major league shortstops. Elly De La Cruz has 64.
Adrian Del Castillo had two hits, including an RBI double, giving him five in nine at-bats since being called up prior to Friday's game.
Blaze Alexander had two base hits, was hit by a pitch, reached on an error, scored three times, and drove in a run, all out of the ninth spot in the order.
The D-backs improved to 49-50 for the season, and picked up their second straight game on the Cardinals, who are now 51-48.
As of this writing, the Padres, who hold the third NL Wild Card spot, are losing. If that score holds, the D-backs will be 4.5 games back of San Diego. The Reds and Giants are ahead of the Cardinals.
The climb for Arizona is still very steep, but all they can do now is try to keep winning games and try to reverse the tides of becoming probable sellers prior to the July 31 trade deadline.
The series finale is Sunday at 1:10 p.m. MST. Merrill Kelly will try to pitch the D-backs to sweep. Miles Mikolas will be on the mound for the Cardinals.