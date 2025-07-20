Clubhouse Reaction to Diamondbacks' Big Win Over Cardinals
The Arizona Diamondbacks thumped the St. Louis Cardinals 10-1 on Saturday evening. Ryne Nelson threw six innings of one-run ball and was backed by an offensive onslaught that gave him more than enough cushion to work with.
Eugenio Suarez hit two homers, Corbin Carroll hit two triples and a double, and Geraldo Perdomo, Adrian Del Castillo, and Blaze Alexander had multi-hit games as well.
Torey Lovullo Postgame Statement
"Another good win, really set up by what Ryne Nelson was able to do on the mound. He was on the attack, the fastball I thought was playing up at times, the secondary stuff, had good depth and kept a very offensive team off-balance.
"He gave up one run over six quality innings and gave us a chance to get some footing," Lovullo said.
Lovullo on Eugenio Suarez's two-homer game
"What can you say about what Geno continues to do? He just doesn't miss the pitch that he's looking for. He's almost setting up the pitcher, staying one step ahead of what the game plan might be, and then when he gets his pitch, he doesn't miss it."
Corbin Carroll Talks Triples and Team Performance
The second of Corbin Carroll's two triples was hit nearly 110 MPH and just missed getting out of the ballpark. It caromed off the fence towards center field and the speedy All-Star raced into third base easily.
"I was hoping it would go out, top spun it a little bit, stayed in the yard, and bounced away from [the right fielder] a little bit," Carroll said.
Ryne Nelson chipped in with his observations on watching Carroll run the bases.
Nelson also spoke about what it's like pitching with that kind of run support.
"I think there's some psychological stuff that goes on when the team is scoring a bunch of runs, maybe the other team gets down a little bit. It definitely doesn't hurt and kind of frees you up a little bit," Nelson said.
Blaze Alexander had a big day with two singles, a hit-by-pitch and on by error.
He was held up at third base as Carroll rounded second after doubling into the corner. It looked for a moment that Carroll might have a third triple, but it was not to be.
Speaking of Carroll's speed, Alexander said, "It's unreal. Most of the time I'm worried about him catching me behind."
Jake Woodford pitched 2.2 innings of relief, but was lifted with two outs in the ninth, giving way to Kyle Backhus. That cost Woodford a chance at a save.
There was some playful back-and-forth with the media however, as several complained about the move costing an 10 extra minutes to the game time and also costing Woodford a save.
After complaints were duly registered, Lovullo jokingly fired back, "Why are you guys always in such a hurry? Just enjoy our job."
Lovullo said the reason for the move was to keep Woodford's pitch count under 35 so he could be used in a couple more days. He also wanted to get Backhus some work.
Ketel Marte's Absence
Prior to the game, Lovullo indicated that Marte was on his way back from the Dominican Republic. He expected Marte to come to the field but he did not make it.
Marte has been on the restricted list the last two days dealing with the personal fallout from his home being burglarized.
Over 42,000 fans were in attendance on Marte's bobblehead night, but they did not get to see him play due to the trauma of the event that took place.
Said Lovullo, "He's in Arizona, and I think he's just getting grounded back in his own personal space. From what I've been told and all indications are that he'll be here tomorrow."
It wasn't altogether clear if Marte would be in the lineup on Sunday.
"My instinct is he's been dealing with a lot emotionally. I told you guys the things that he's been going through, and you can probably magnify that times ten when he walks into his house and sees what's taking place.
"I'm going to take my time with this. I'm going to be patient with him when he's ready, and we'll get him in there as soon as possible," Lovullo said.
