Will Former D-backs All-Star Torpedo Corbin Burnes' Debut?
The Arizona Diamondbacks are set to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series beginning Tuesday, with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. MST.
Tuesday's game comes as a highly-anticipated event for Diamondbacks fans, as star right-hander and recently-signed ace Corbin Burnes is set to make his first start as a member of Arizona's rotation.
But the Diamondbacks will also run into an old friend. Arizona's former first baseman and franchise legend Paul Goldschmidt will face his former team, with an added tool in his kit.
Goldschmidt is one of the many Yankees hitters who have opted to use the "torpedo" or "bowling-pin" bat. The new bat is designed to provide more space for quality contact further down the barrel, while tapering off near the end.
The full explanation and breakdown of the new bats can be found below.
And so far, Goldschmidt is off to an exceptionally hot start in the 2025 season. Through the first three games of the season, he's slashing .417/.500/.750 with a double, homer, five runs scored and a pair of RBI. He's 5-for-12 with a walk and hit-by-pitch in his first 14 plate appearances.
Of course, that can't all be attributed to the new bat. Goldschmidt is still an excellent hitter in his age-37 season. There's a reason he made six straight All-Star Game appearances with the Diamondbacks from 2013-2018.
Throughout his time in the desert, Goldschmidt collected plenty of hardware. He won four Silver Slugger awards, three Gold Glove awards, and placed second in MVP voting twice — and third once.
After departing for St. Louis in the infamous 2019 trade for Luke Weaver and Carson Kelly, Goldschmidt won another Gold Glove award, another Silver Slugger award, and finally took home MVP honors in 2022, along with his seventh career All-Star Game nod.
The Yankees signed the veteran slugger to a one-year deal in the offseason worth just $12.5 million. So far, he seems to be a notable boost to their slug, though the likes of Aaron Judge and others riddle New York's lineup with plenty of power already.
That will prepare a difficult obstacle for Burnes, especially in his first star of 2025. Burnes will face the threat of the Yankees' lineup, the addition of the torpedo bats, and an exceptionally close right-field wall at Yankee Stadium.
Over three career starts against New York, Burnes does have a stellar 1.42 ERA, and a massive 22 strikeouts over 19 innings. In 2023, he tossed eight scoreless innings against New York. Most recently, Burnes punched out nine over five scoreless in September of 2024.
In two starts at Yankee Stadium Burnes has allowed just one run on two hits over 13 innings, with 16 strikeouts.
But as effective as Burnes has been against one of MLB's blue blood clubs, Goldschmidt has actually given the ace plenty of trouble. In 34 plate appearances, the former Diamondback first baseman has posted a .323/.382/.452 slash, including a double, homer, and three walks.
He has, however, also struck out 11 times — a 32.4% rate.
Burnes' velocity, movement and location all looked to be nearing top shape in his successful Spring Training, but there's sure to be a battle coming on Tuesday night.
Only time will tell if the current (or former) Diamondback will have the last laugh.