Corbin Burnes Set for D-backs Debut Against Red-Hot Yankees
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon for the club's first road game of the season. Game time is 4:05 p.m. Arizona time.
On the mound for the D-backs is newly-minted ace Corbin Burnes making his season debut.
Of course Burnes would normally be starting within the first few games, however a late scheduling error saw him throw an extra outing on the backfields before Opening Day to stay within his strict routine. Going forward for Arizona the rotation will be in line, with Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly following Burnes in this three-game series in New York.
Burnes has been one of baseball's most dominant forces in recent years, pitching to a collective 2.88 ERA over the last five seasons. He has also garnered Cy Young recognition in each of these campaigns, and has made the All-Star team in four of them.
Against the Yankees, the right-hander has pitched in three games, dominating in each. Over 19 innings he has struck out 22 batters, walking only four. Over that span he collected just a 1.42 ERA.
For New York, it will be 25-year-old Will Warren trying to get back on track in his second major league season. In 2024, he struggled mightily during a very small 22.2-inning sample, throwing to a 10.32 ERA and walking ten batters over that span.
During this year's spring training the righty looked better, but not excellent, with a 5.09 ERA over 23 innings. He was able to control the free passes, handing out only seven walks compared to 25 strikeouts during Grapefruit League play.
Also notable is that the Yankees will be without Devin Williams, their closer, during this series. He was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday, which will likely leave former D-back Luke Weaver with closing duties, something he did well during the 2024 season.
Lineups
Currently, the Yankees and Diamondbacks are the top two offensive teams in baseball, with respective OPS+ rankings of 238 and 156 over the first weekend of play.
For Arizona, they have been led by third baseman and reigning NL Player of the Week Eugenio Suárez who slugged four home runs in his first three games. He will bat fifth for the D-backs with a right-hander on the mound.
The outfield is also a crowded place for the Diamondbacks, with both Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas slotting into the lineup alongside Corbin Carroll. Thomas is enjoying a fantastic start to the year, having already knocked two doubles in his first nine plate appearances.
A big difference in Thomas' game to this point is his ability to pull the ball in the air at a much higher rate. He has enjoyed increased exit velocities in this minuscule sample.
Meanwhile for New York, a large storyline has followed their introduction of the "torpedo bats," which seems to have sparked a power surge within the club.
One man who hasn't used the new bats but has had a better opening weekend than any player in baseball is Aaron Judge, the reigning AL MVP and AL Player of the Week, having hit four home runs, scored eight runs, and tallied 11 RBIs in just 14 plate appearances.
The Yankees' lineup also includes a few former Diamondbacks, with franchise legend Paul Goldschmidt leading off and playing first base. Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was traded to the Marlins in exchange for Zac Gallen is playing second base for New York, and Cody Bellinger, the Scottsdale native is hitting second.