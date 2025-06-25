Zac Gallen Falls Flat Again as D-backs Drop Finale to White sox
Arizona Diamondbacks' struggling starter Zac Gallen is beginning to run out of opportunities to get right against weaker clubs. Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox offered him just that, but the result was familiarly frustrating, as Arizona fell 7-3 in the series finale.
The D-backs move to 41-39 and have won back-to-back series. They have failed to sweep the Rockies and White sox on two straight game-three opportunities.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Struggles vs White Sox
Gallen was fresh off a brutal start against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, in which he allowed seven runs over five innings, but got the win thanks to an impressive offensive effort.
He was not afforded such an offensive windfall in Wednesday's game, though he was spotted a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Gallen immediately surrendered that lead on a solo home run and an RBI single, both with two outs in the frame.
The right-hander completed just 5.1 innings on 87 pitches, giving up eight hits and five earned runs (though one was a bequeathed runner scored by Juan Morillo). Gallen only struck out two and walked one. He allowed seven batted balls with an exit velocity over 100 MPH, including two home runs.
The Diamondbacks' former ace is still searching for answers in a frustrating season. His season ERA is up to 5.66, the worst among qualified pitchers. He has allowed four or more earned runs in four straight starts, and in 11 of his 17 starts (H/T PHNX Diamondbacks).
The D-backs' bullpen wasn't much sturdier than Gallen, as Morillo, Kevin Ginkel and Tayler Scott each allowed a run, though Morillo's was charged to Gallen's line.
Diamondbacks' Offense Lackluster vs White Sox
Though Gallen didn't do his team many favors, Arizona's undermanned offense couldn't muster much after plating two in the first inning.
Josh Naylor, who exited Monday's game with shoulder discomfort after an awkward swing, returned to the lineup in impressive fashion. Naylor crushed a first-pitch, two-run shot to open the scoring in the first inning to give the D-backs a 2-0 lead.
Naylor extended his hitting streak to 13 games, going 2-for-3 with a homer, a single and a walk. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was 1-for-4 and knocked in a run, but Arizona struggled to put much else together offensively, still missing Eugenio Suárez, Corbin Carroll and Gabriel Moreno.
The Diamondbacks had just seven opportunities with runners in scoring position and went 2-for-7, but hit into two ground ball double plays and stranded seven baserunners.
The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday before returning home to Chase Field for three games against the Miami Marlins.