Zac Gallen Looks to Stay Hot at Chase Field and Lead the D-backs to Victory
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off yet another heartbreaking loss, this time to the Atlanta Braves. After entering the 9th inning up 3-1, closer Paul Sewald blew yet another lead, his third blown save in a row. The team could not score in the 11th inning to tie the game.
The team would be on a 9-game winning streak if Sewald had been able to lock down those three save attempts. Regardless, today is a new day and Zac Gallen and company will look to get back to .500 after entering today 45-46. The Braves are 50-39. The first pitch tonight is at 6:40 PM Arizona time.
The D-backs are 6-4 in their last ten games as they continue on in a pivotal stretch of must-win games. They've won three series in a row. They are 2.5 games back of the San Diego Padres, and are the first team outside the three Wild Card spots.
That's a noticeable spot to be in because it's one of the demands that GM Mike Hazen stated had to be the case in order him to pursue buying at the trade deadline, to be as close to the top-three spots as possible without teams in between them.
As for the Braves, they are 6-4 in their last ten, but on a three-game winning streak. They hold the first Wild Card spot and are 3.5 games up on the Cardinals who hold the second spot. They split a series against the Phillies prior to this one.
This series is a must-split or win for the D-backs. The Mets, Giants and Pirates are all lurking right behind Arizona and within 1.5 games of them. The D-backs cannot afford to let those three teams get between them and the Padres/Cardinals.
Starting Pitchers
Zac Gallen, RHP, 6-4, 3.06 ERA, 3.11 FIP, 71 Strikeouts in 67.2 Innings
Gallen looks like a new pitcher after returning from the Injured List two starts ago. While he struggled on July 4th against the Dodgers and lasted just four innings, his velocity has been eye-popping. He's throwing his fastball harder than he ever has, routinely getting up to 96-98 mph.
While the command has been shaky, one can expect him to figure out how to command his newfound velocity while the rest of his pitches have continued to look sharp and effective. He's been elite at limiting hits with just 56 in 67.2 innings.
He isn't walking batters, with just 19, and has limited the loud contact with only six homers against him. Since coming off the IL, over two starts and 10 innings, he's allowed just five hits, three runs, four walks, and has struck out 11.
Gallen has been nearly unhittable at Chase Field this season. This portends good things tonight. Over his six games and 36.2 innings at home this year, he has just a 1.72 ERA. He has allowed only 26 hits, seven runs, one homer, nine walks, and has struck out 38 batters.
In four career games against the Braves, Gallen has a 2.45 ERA over 25.2 innings.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will be hoping this version of Gallen shows up tonight as he faces a depleted but still fierce Atlanta Braves lineup. In wins this year for Gallen, he has just a 0.77 ERA. The D-backs will hope for more of the same tonight.
Chris Sale, LHP, 11-3, 2.71 ERA, 2.25 FIP, 127 Strikeouts in 99.2 Innings
There's not much to say about Chris Sale other than he has been utterly dominant and one of the clear-cut best pitchers in MLB this year. His Statcast page is covered in red. He leads the league in wins, FIP and WHIP (0.913).
He's allowed just 72 hits and 19 walks against those 127 strikeouts which are near the top of the leaderboard. He's back to being the Chris Sale of old from years ago, finally healthy.
He's been nearly unbeatable and unhittable since giving up eight runs on June 1st against the Athletics. Over his five starts since then, Sale has a 1.97 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 32 innings. He's given up just one or two runs in each of those starts and his FIP is a sparkling 1.70.
Sale's dominance this year has come via two truly elite pitches, his slider and his changeup. He also throws a fastball and sinker, and those are the two pitches D-backs hitters will have to hunt for as those can be hit hard.
However, his slider has allowed just a .164 batting average and a .233 slugging against. His changeup has been even harder to hit. It's allowed just a .131 average and a slugging against of .164. The D-backs have their work cut out for them today with Sale.
Starting Lineups
Jake McCarthy is starting in place of Corbin Carroll tonight. Carroll has been struggling all year and especially of late. Plus, he has been woeful against left-handed pitching. Meanwhile, McCarthy has been hot of late and has hit left-handed pitching far better.
To this point, McCarthy is hitting .405 with a .897 OPS against them over 47 plate appearances. Clearly, he deserves to be in the lineup.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gets another day off his legs as he starts at DH. The D-backs want to rest his legs a bit, but need his bat in the lineup against a left-hander. He's crushed left-handed pitching this year, .357/.376/.571/.948 over 101 plate appearances. Gurriel does have a homer off of Sale in his career.
However, another player has to play against left-handed pitching and gets to be in left field tonight in Randal Grichuk. Grichuk has hit .300 against Sale with two homers over 20 at-bats. Plus, over 97 plate appearances against lefties, he's hit .306/.371/.447/.818.
Kevin Newman starts at shortstop and gives Geraldo Perdomo a breather. Perdomo had been playing every day and has struggled historically against tough lefties. Meanwhile, this year, Newman has not. Over 74 plate appearances, Newman has hit .290/.315/.435/.750 against them with five doubles, a triple, and a homer.