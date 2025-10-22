3 D-backs All-Stars Named Silver Slugger Finalists
On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced the National League finalists for the positional Silver Slugger Award — and three members of the Arizona Diamondbacks found their names on the list.
A trio of Arizona All-Stars — second baseman Ketel Marte, outfielder Corbin Carroll and shortstop Geraldo Perdomo were each given the nod for their respective excellent offensive seasons.
The Silver Slugger Award is one that recognizes players for their production at the plate. Winners will be announced November 6. Via MLB.com:
"Position finalists and winners are determined by a vote of National League managers and coaches who cast ballots for players at each position in their league.
"Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics including OPS, OPS+, home runs, RBI, batting average, total bases and runs, as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value."
Additionally, the D-backs were also one of the three finalists for the team Silver Slugger Award, next to the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona posted the third-best team OPS (.758) in the NL (fifth-best in MLB).
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Named Silver Slugger Finalist
Marte is looking for his second career (and second career) Silver Slugger win. He's up against Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs and Brice Turang of the Milwaukee Brewers.
As good as both of those two players are, it would be a surprise to not see Marte ultimately take home the hardware. His .893 OPS and 145 OPS+ is a significant advantage over Hoerner's .739 and 114, as well as Turang's .794 and 121.
Marte slashed an impressive .283/.376/.517 on the season with 28 homers and 72 RBI. Despite missing a significant chunk of the season dealing with multiple injuries, he posted 4.4 WAR and earned his second straight All-Star appearance.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Naned Silver Slugger Finalist
Carroll's 2025 was a season of triumphant resurgence — and a fair number of career achievements. Arizona's homegrown star is in a loaded outfield class, with the likes of Juan Soto, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker, among others.
Three outfielders will be chosen from the group of six, and Carroll has a solid bet to be one of them. The 25-year-old hit to an .883 OPS and 140 OPS+, while crushing a career-high 31 homers and 32 doubles, as well as 17 triples — a franchise record.
Carroll posted 5.8 WAR and earned his second All-Star appearance, also becoming the first D-back to homer in the Midsummer Classic.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Named Silver Slugger Finalist
Enough cannot be spoken or written about the season Geraldo Perdomo put forward in 2025. Unfortunately, up against Francisco Lindor and Trea Turner, he'll likely be an afterthought in the national eye — but he shouldn't be.
Perdomo broke out to the tune of a seven-WAR season, slashing a career-best .290/.389/.462 with an .851 OPS. He surpassed his previous career total in homers with 20 in the 2025 season, knocked in 100 RBI and remained one of the most clutch hitters on the roster.
"He's a prime example of what I want an Arizona Diamondback to be every single day," manager Torey Lovullo said of Perdomo. "We're drawing a lot of energy from him. He's an inspiration to everybody, including the coaches."
"Just very productive at-bats and an anchor on this team. And we're building around him. There's one player that's leading the charge for us. It's definitely Gerry."