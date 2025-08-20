D-backs Manager Reacts to Corbin Carroll's Record-Breaking Game
On Tuesday night, Arizona Diamondbacks' star outfielder Corbin Carroll set the franchise record for most triples in a single season, recording his 15th and 16th triples of the season in back-to-back at-bats.
Carroll's heroics helped power Arizona to a thrilling comeback victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Chase Field.
In his postgame press conference, manager Torey Lovullo gave well-deserved praise to his outfielder.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Praises Corbin Carroll for Historic Game
Lovullo was asked if he continues to be surprised by Carroll's offensive prowess. The manager gave a blunt answer.
"No, because he has brought me to that level already, and I sit in that space where he is massive. He's a massive cat out there, and I don't know how else to put it," Lovullo said.
"Two triples, set a franchise record, steaming around the bases in 11 and a half seconds. It's just remarkable what he's capable of doing. And he will tell you that he's going to get better, so I'll go ahead and echo that, too.
"When he gets more experience and learns himself a little bit more, he's going to be even better, which is very scary," Lovullo said. "I'm honored to be his manager and watch him from the space that I get to watch him in."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Discusses Comeback Win
Carroll spoke to the D-backs.TV broadcast on the postgame show following his electric performance, breaking down the anatomy of a triple.
"I think just those first few steps are the most important. You can't make up those steps. And so just hard out of the box and then a couple steps from second normally there's just a decision to make, either yes or no. And, yeah, it's a pretty easy decision," Carroll said.
Ever the team player, however, Carroll focused the attention back on his team, and the comeback victory they were able to secure on Tuesday to end their four-game losing skid.
"You've just got to play baseball. It's a crazy game. It's not always going to go your way," Carroll said.
"And so I feel like the resilient people are the ones that come out on top. ... We do have a young team all over, position player-wise as well. And I'm just proud of the fight that we're having right now and hoping to finish the year up strong."
The Diamondbacks' season may not be going according to plan, but they certainly have a true young star on their hands.