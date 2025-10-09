3 D-backs Stars Nominated for All-MLB Team
The ballot for the annual All-MLB team has been released, and it's littered with current (and former) Arizona Diamondbacks stars.
Among active D-backs on the list are a trio of All-Star hitters: Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo.
In addition, former Diamondbacks Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor and Merrill Kelly were also nominated. Voting will end on October 10, with the All-MLB teams set to be announced October 13 during the MLB awards in Las Vegas.
Fans can vote for their current and former D-backs players at this link.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Nominated for All-MLB Team
Carroll had a career season as he rebounded from a difficult sophomore slump in 2024. Carroll hit to an impressive .259/.343/.541 slash and .884 OPS — a career-best.
He also clubbed 31 homers, 32 doubles and 17 triples. The triples were a franchise record, and his 32 stolen bases awarded him the first 30-homer, 30-steal season in D-backs history.
Carroll's defense took a step forward, as well. He was worth +7 Fielding Run Value, +10 Outs Above Average (via Statcast), and his below-average throwing arm looked much-improved.
The 25-year-old star has matured into a truly impressive major-leaguer, and he may have yet to hit his ceiling still.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Nominated for All-MLB Team
Perdomo enjoyed a true breakout in 2025, though he'd already been showing steady improvement in each consecutive season of his young career.
The 25-year-old shortstop signed a four-year, $45 million extension in the offseason, and rewarded GM Mike Hazen by slashing .290/.389/.462, crushing 20 homers and knocking in 100 runs — all career-highs.
Perdomo's 7.1 FanGraphs WAR ranks fifth in all of MLB, and second in the National League behind only Shohei Ohtani. He will likely receive some amount of NL MVP votes for his excellent season.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Nominated for All-MLB Team
Marte endured a difficult year, battling injuries, an fan incident and organizational unrest. Still, he put forward another excellent season, batting .283/.376/.517 with 28 homers.
Marte started his second straight All-Star Game, becoming the first Arizona hitter to record multiple RBI in a Midsummer Classic.
Marte continues to produce both offensively and defensively, providing star power to an already-potent top of the D-backs' order.
Former Arizona Diamondbacks Nominated for All-MLB Team
Eugenio Suárez had an unbelievable first half, slugging 36 homers (including a four-homer game) and hitting to an .896 OPS in Arizona. He was traded back to the Mariners at the Deadline, where he hit 13 more homers — but posted just a .189 average and .683 OPS.
Josh Naylor was an offseason acquisition who was similarly sent to Seattle at the Deadline. Naylor hit .292 with 11 homers for the D-backs, then posted a .299 average and .831 OPS (along with nine homers) for the Mariners.
Merrill Kelly was as good as ever for the D-backs, posting a 3.22 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 22 starts. He was dealt to the Rangers at the Deadline, where he struggled somewhat, pitching to a 4.23 ERA in 10 starts.