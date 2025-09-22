Corbin Carroll Had Heartwarming Reaction to Making D-backs History
On Sunday afternoon, in a massive win for the Arizona Diamondbacks, star outfielder Corbin Carroll made history.
With a stolen base in the sixth inning, Carroll became the first-ever member of the D-backs' 30-30 club, recording his 30th steal to go along with his 31 home runs.
Following Sunday's game, Carroll spoke to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh and Mark Grace about the exceptional achievement.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Reacts to Huge Milestone
Carroll stole off Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez — off of whom he also crushed a three-run homer to help the D-backs break open the game. Carroll spoke about his historic steal.
"First pitch there, just took a chance and got him. [First base coach Dave McKay] had a good idea of what that guy was trying to do. A lot of credit to him. He's a big reason why we're able to take as many bags as we are," Carroll said.
It's not just a franchise record or an average career milestone. Carroll is one of only 50 players to achieve such a feat. In only his third major league season, Carroll is developing into one of the game's true stars.
Carroll spoke about what the accomplishment means at such an early stage of his MLB career.
"It's awesome. I think there was kind of a point there [this season], missing games, and wasn't sure if I was going to be able to keep up what I've been doing up to that point. But to be able to get it done, 30-30 is a cool one for me," Carroll said.
"Guys I remember growing up watching, those are numbers that they hit."
Manager Torey Lovullo gave Carroll plenty of praise in his postgame press conference, as well.
"Huge congratulations to Corbin Carroll for being the first player in D-backs history to have a 30-30 type of year," Lovullo said.
"I feel like we all know him, you guys watch him the same way I do. This was a matter of time before something like this happened. Just an exceptional player," Lovullo said.
The D-backs are staying alive in this playoff race, despite all the odds against them. Arizona has an off day Monday before beginning a tough slate of games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
The D-backs have certainly risen to the occasion, but they'll need to continue to do so.
"It's going to be great," Carroll said. "I feel like the last month or so we've been playing some really good teams and holding our own. I feel like the guys in that locker room are playing with a lot of confidence and know we can match up against anyone."
"I expect us to come out here next week and play aggressive, play our game, and see what happens," Carroll said.