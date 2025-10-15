3 Rookie Relievers Who Could Have Big Impact on 2026 D-backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks underwent an inordinate amount of bullpen turnover in the 2025 season, mostly due to a brutal stretch of injuries.
But with those injuries came opportunity. Young relievers in Arizona's system began to rise, and unproven arms acquired via trade saw opportunities at the major league level.
There's no escaping the fact that Arizona must add some amount of talent to their bullpen this offseason — preferably in the form of a proven closer. Regardless, GM Mike Hazen has acknowledged the severe bullpen need.
But with moves likely to come, there are still a handful of young arms who may be in line to take a leap into regular contribution for Arizona's lacking group of relievers. Below are three rookie relievers who could have a large impact on the 2026 bullpen:
1: Diamondbacks LHP Brandyn Garcia
Garcia might have the best pure stuff and arsenal from among Arizona's young group of relievers. His command, at times, lent him to blowup outings that ballooned his overall stats into an ugly 5.84 ERA over 12.1 innings with the D-backs.
Garcia had a three-run blowup outing against the Tigers in just his fourth major league appearance (second with Arizona) of the 2025 season.
He also gave up three runs in the season finale against the Padres — two games after the D-backs' playoff hopes died.
Those two outings (totaling just 1.0 total innings), accounted for six of his eight earned runs with Arizona, and he did not allow an earned run in nine of his appearances — even facing offensive teams like the Dodgers and Phillies.
Garcia has a deadly sinker that falls just shy of triple digits, and a sweeper with massive break. If his command can develop, he'll be a major asset as a power southpaw.
2: Diamondbacks RHP Taylor Rashi
Rashi, a 29-year-old minor league journeyman reliever, was quite the surprise down the stretch for the D-backs.
After an excellent season in the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League, Rashi was called up to the major league roster on September 2. All he did in his MLB debut was throw three scoreless innings against the MLB-leading Brewers for his first career save.
Rashi was scoreless in six of his 10 appearances, pitching more than one inning in five.
Though Rashi's stuff isn't exactly mind-blowing, and he posted an ultimate 4.41 ERA over 16.1 innings, there's likely a bulk-relief role waiting for the right-hander in 2026.
Length comes at a premium in today's MLB, and Rashi has displayed a mature approach. Depending on the status and roles given to players like Cristian Mena and Bryce Jarvis, Rashi may have an opportunity to stick on the major league roster if he has a strong Spring.
3: Diamondbacks' RHP Andrew Hoffmann
Andrew Hoffmann remains somewhat of a question mark after coming over from the Kansas City Royals in the Randal Grichuk trade.
In terms of stuff, Hoffmann has an excellent changeup that can baffle hitters when tunneled properly with his four-seam fastball. The issue has simply been command.
Hoffmann has the makings of a potential future leverage arm, if he can develop his command and utilize his third pitch (a slider) at a more effective clip.
The 25-year-old righty posted a 7.36 ERA with Arizona, but that was inflated mostly by one blowup outing. He was scoreless in five of his eight appearances and gave up more than one earned run only once.
