4 Deserving D-backs Earn Team Awards
Each year, the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) Arizona Chapter votes on four team-specific awards for deserving members of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After the 2025 season, they settled on a relatively unsurprising group of deserving Arizona players, awarding the following:
Most Valuable Player - SS Geraldo Perdomo
Most Valuable Pitcher - RHP Ryne nelson
Rookie of the Year - LHP Andrew Saalfrank
Good Guy Award - Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo Wins Team MVP
Perdomo's incredible 2025 was quite the spectacle. He hit 290/.389/.462, knocked in 100 runs (the first Arizona shortstop to ever do so) and crushed 20 homers — surpassing his previous collective career total.
Not only was Perdomo clearly the most valuable player on the D-backs, he will very likely receive some level of recognition for the National League MVP Award, as his 7.1 FanGraphs WAR ranked second in the NL and fifth in all of baseball.
Perdomo drew the praise of teammates, coaches and media alike, and appears to be emerging as a legitimate star at just 25 years of age. His four-year, $45 million extension this offseason looks more like a steal with each passing day.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Wins Most Valuable Pitcher
Right-hander Ryne Nelson, despite an excellent second-half surge in 2024, did not begin his 2025 in the rotation, but rather was relegated to long relief.
The devastating injury to ace Corbin Burnes necessitated Nelson's return to the rotation, and he delivered at a consistent level.
Nelson pitched to a 3.39 ERA over 154 innings in 2025. Removing his relief appearances, that number was a 3.16 in 23 starts. He struck out 132 and walked only 41. With Arizona's rotation either banged-up, traded or struggling, Nelson provided consistency and excellence for the duration of the season.
Manager Torey Lovullo felt Nelson was deserving of a "team Cy Young Award," and that is essentially what he's been given — deservedly.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Andrew Saalfrank Wins Team Rookie of the Year
It seems a bit strange to see Andrew Saalfrank's name next to a Rookie of the Year Award, since he first made his impact on the pennant-winning 2023 team.
But Saalfrank spent nearly all of 2024 suspended, and made his return to the D-backs' major league roster in early July.
Despite topping out in the upper 80s on his four-seam and sinker, Saalfrank was an extremely effective relief arm right away for Arizona's struggling bullpen. He threw to a minuscule 1.24 ERA over 29 innings, living off soft contact while showing progress in limiting walks (3.18 BB/9).
Saalfrank will likely be an important piece of a bullpen that is in need of some overhaul going forward, but he certainly looked the part in 2025.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Earns Good Guy Award
Gallen did not have an excellent year in terms of on-field results or statistics (although his second half was much-improved), but he's remained active in the community and has been a big part of the positive culture that's grown in the past few seasons.
Gallen is a free agent this offseason, and is expected to both receive and reject the Qualifying Offer from the D-backs.
As much as the right-hander has stated his desire to stay a part of the Arizona community, it feels likely he'll be wearing another uniform come 2026 Opening Day.