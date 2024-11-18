Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review: Geraldo Perdomo
This article is part of a series chronicling the individual seasons of players who appeared for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.
Reviews for players who still have rookie eligibility for 2025 will appear in our prospect season reviews. Players are presented in the reverse order of their aWAR, an average of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs WAR.
SS Geraldo Perdomo
It was another step forward for the Arizona Diamondbacks' young shortstop in 2024. After a breakout All Star campaign in 2023, helping lead the club to a World Series berth, Geraldo Perdomo is still unlocking his full potential.
The season got off to a rough start for the 25 year old. His previous durability took a hit almost immedietelly after the start of the season, with Perdomo suffering a right meniscus tear against the Yankees on April 7th. He required surgery that put him out for an extended period of time.
Perdomo had played 292 games between 2022 and 2023, but his early exit from the team kept him on the sidelines until June 11th. This loss for the Diamondbacks put into perspective just how significant Perdomo truly is to the team.
While not a traditional star player, the switch hitting shortstop has proven himself to be a cornerstone for Arizona. An All-Star in 2023, his true skill lies in his sure glove, and cheerleader-esque personality that makes him a beacon of positivity.
Perdomo has turned into the Diamondbacks' biggest leader on the field. From mound visits to infield discussions, he can be found in the middle of every conversation, and more often than not he is the last to leave the meeting.
Torey Lovullo and Mike Hazen both have praised his invalueable status as a leader, and as a "captain of the infield', playing a very understated role.
Offensively Perdomo took a step forward in 2024. His wRc+ increased from 98 to 101, breaking the 100 mark for the first time in a full season. His average also bumped up from .246 in 2023, to .273 last year.
A big difference came in the power department. While his slugging raised from .359 to .374, his home runs were cut in half, with only 3 round trippers in 2024.
Part of this was undoubtedly the nearly 50 fewer games played because of injury, but a return to form in this department would make a big difference for Perdomo going forward.
On defense there was a fairly large divergence between the two primary metrics. Defensive Runs Saved from Baseball reference rated him +10 runs, while Fielding Run Value from Statcast rated Perdomo -1.
The latter is more of a range metric, while the former is perhaps more encompassing. Perdomo's range was perhaps slightly diminished due to the injury, but he made just five errors all season. His .987 fielding percentage was the fourth best in MLB among shortstops. (Minimum 800 innings)
2025 Outlook
2025 Contract status: First Year Arbitration, Estimated Salary $2,050,000
Perdomo is set to slot in as the Diamondbacks' opening day shortstop in 2025. In only his age 26 season, there is still much room for improvement in his game.
A full, and healthy season will give an opportunity for the perfect rebound. A path back to the early 2023 RBI machine that D-backs fans have seen out of Perdomo could even pave a way back to another All-Star selection.
While his stellar performance from the 9-hole in the lineup is always important, his role in the clubhouse is even larger. As we keep up with Perdomo and the rest of the club make sure to stay locked into all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI as we continue our D-backs offseason coverage.