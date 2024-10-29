Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Player Review: Luis Guillorme
This article is part of a series chronicling the individual seasons of players who appeared for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.
Reviews for players who still have rookie eligibility for 2025 will appear in our prospect season reviews. Players are presented in the reverse order of their aWAR, an average of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs WAR.
Luis Guillorme, 2B, Age: 30
2024 Contract Status: 1 Year, $740,000, prorated to $123,318 for time on active roster
When the Arizona Diamondbacks signed Luis Guillorme off his couch in South Florida as a Free Agent things looked dire for the club.
Ketel Marte had been dealing with an ankle injury which had just become worse. In response the club turned to a veteran infielder in need of a club.
Guillorme had previously spent time with the Angels and Braves before coming over to the Diamondbacks. On August 20th Arizona signed him to a Free Agent deal, adding Guillorme to the middle infield mix.
The goal of adding Luis Guillorme was not to recreate Ketel Marte's offensive production, or even to come close for that matter. It was simply to add an incredible glove to the middle of the infield, and they accomplished just that.
In 2024 Luis Guillorme ranked in the 80th percentile in Outs Above Average with 2 OAA. He also tallied +2 Defensive runs saved in just 18 games. He frequently made eye popping defensive plays.
His on base skills also provided a boost at the bottom of the order. A .162 batting average was evened out with a .347 OBP, the highest mark Guillorme has had since 2022. That said, he only totaled a 63 OPS+ during his tenure with the Diamondbacks.
Guillorme contributed greatly during the dusk of the D-backs' 2024 run. He would be DFA'd shortly before the end of the season on September 20th, exactly a month after signing with the club. Guillorme passed through waivers, and was assigned to the Reno Aces. On September 24th he would elect Free Agency.
2025 Outlook
Luis Guillorme served the Diamondbacks well, but it seems unlikely that he would come back to the club. His signing came off the back of injuries sustained to the middle infield, and something could always change in the current structure of the teams infield.
Guillorme was a liked figure with the team, and he carried himself well. Even on the bad days he spoke with media and was a personable player on and off the field. His future with the Diamondbacks may have come to a close, but with all he brings to the table with his glove, Guillorme will surely find himself on the field again.