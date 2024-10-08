Arizona Diamondbacks 2024 Season Review: July
This is the sixth part of an eight-part series breaking down the Arizona Diamondbacks' 2024 season.
The D-backs had shown some signs of life throughout June, but continued to hover just below .500 heading into the month of July, and it began with a bang.
Sitting at 41-43, Arizona faced back-to-back trips to Dodger Stadium and Petco Park to open the month. The result was unexpected, as they won four of six against the Dodgers and Padres. If not for two walk-off blown saves as Paul Sewald began to deteriorate, they could have been a perfect 6-0.
A third blown save against the Atlanta Braves spoiled a 3-1 series victory at home - a loss that would ultimately contribute to a missed postseason berth. But with that said, Arizona was on the cusp of turning their season around completely.
From July 10 to July 20, the D-backs won six of their seven games, split in the middle by the All-Star Break. The midsummer classic saw Ketel Marte make his second career All-Star Game appearance, where the D-backs' MVP second baseman singled and scored a run.
After the break, Arizona kept their foot on the gas. Heading to Kansas City to take on the white-hot Royals, the D-backs managed a convincing series victory, and proceeded to finish the month strong, winning four in a row, and seven of their final eight games.
Despite dealing with a burgeoning closeer controversy, the D-backs found ways to take care of business against the Royals, Pirates and Nats, including a monstrous 17-0 victory over Washington.
The final game of July was one to remember. After Jordan Montgomery put forward yet another noncompetitive start, the D-backs stared down a 6-0 deficit by the second inning. Arizona scored a run here and there, but went into the ninth inning down 8-4.
This is where the magic began. Facing Nationals' All-Star closer Kyle Finnegan, Alek Thomas began the inning with a leadoff triple. Geraldo Perdomo brought him home on a single, before Ketel Marte smashed a two-run homer to bring the game to 8-7.
With one out, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled, and Corbin Carroll stepped up to the plate, pinch-hitting for Kevin Newman. Carroll was still hitting a mere .215, but had seen a turnaround in power numbers.
He'd been given the day off against a tough lefty in Mitchell Parker, but entered the game as the winning run.
On just the second pitch Carroll saw, he launched a laser of a home run to right field, completing an improbable five-run inning as the D-backs walked off the Nationals in style. The D-backs finished the month seven games above .500 at 58-51, after entering July two games down.
It also seemed to be the turning point in Carroll's season. After the walk-off, his month of July saw a .512 slugging percentage, and he was on his way to a brilliant August as he continued his climb back above a .700 OPS.
Injuries
The D-backs returned Gabriel Moreno (sprained thumb) on July 2, and Jordan Montgomery (knee inflammation) on July 23.
July was one of the few months without significant injuries, although Christian Walker was placed on the IL with an oblique strain towards the end on July 30. RHP Bryce Jarvis' season ended as he was placed on the 60-day IL with a sprained elbow.
Trade Deadline
July 30 marked MLB's Trade Deadline. The D-backs made a handful of moves, mostly focusing on a bolstered bullpen.
LHP A.J. Puk was acquired from the Marlins on July 26, a few days early, in exchange for prospects Deyvison De Los Santos and Andrew Pintar.
RHP Dylan Floro was acquired from the National on July 30, in exchange for prospect Andres Chaparro.
1B Josh Bell was acquired from the Marlins in exchange for a Player To Be Named Later.
RHP Miguel Castro was designated for assignment to free a roster spot, then released from the organization on July 31.
Player Stories
Corbin Carroll began his resurgence, mainly in the power department. While still only hitting to a .221 monthly average, his slug skyrocketed to a .512 monthly number, and he still got on base at a .310 clip.
His swing and confidence looked much improved, and he hit six home runs, quadrupling his season total to eight.
Christian Walker planted his flag on Dodger Stadium. After walking Los Angeles off at home months prior, he went an astounding 8-for-13, homering twice in back-to-back games.
He collected 24 total bases, nine RBI and five homers in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium to open July.
Closer Paul Sewald fell into his deep slump, from which he never recovered. After starting the year a perfect 11-for-11, he blew four of his nine save opportunities in July, including three in a row at the hands of the Dodgers, Padres and Braves.
His monthly ERA shot up to 10.80, and he'd be demoted from the closer role shortly following July.
Eugenio Suárez began his resurgence with an electric month at the plate. Coming into July, he was slashing just .196/.290/.286, but something finally clicked, as he hit an astounding six doubles and 10 homers, knocking in 27 runs and slashing a brilliant .333/.398/.733 for the month.
He never truly looked back, and the D-backs' third baseman became what Arizona hoped for and more, as he ended July with a .230/.309/.415 overall slash.
RHP Zac Gallen struggled following his late-June return from the IL. He pitched to a 5.10 ERA in July, and delivered just two Quality Starts out of his six starts, failing to survive the sixth in each of his other four, while allowing 17 earned runs over 30 innings.
Ketel Marte stayed hot, slashing .357/.429/.619 with 23 RBI and seven homers. He led off the All-Star Game for his manger Torey Lovullo, making his second career All-Star appearance, and finishing 1-for-3 off a sharp groundball single.