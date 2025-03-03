Diamondbacks to be Featured on Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball
The Arizona Diamondbacks will be featured three times on Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball in the 2025 season, according to a post from Major League Baseball on X/Twitter.
Arizona will get three chances at the national spotlight in the first half of the season on Apple TV+ this coming year, taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and NL West Rival San Diego Padres.
The current D-backs Friday Night Baseball schedule for 2025 is as follows:
Friday, May 23, 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Arizona time), Diamondbacks @ Cardinals
Friday, June 6, 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Arizona time), Diamondbacks @ Reds
Friday, June 13, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. Arizona time), Diamondbacks vs Padres (home)
The D-backs might not be strangers to the national eye anymore, as they've seen an increase in nationally-televised games over the past couple of seasons. Arizona has grown into a dangerous, eye-catching club, and that's manifested in more widespread presentations.
In 2024, they saw the debut of left-hander Jordan Montgomery against the San Francisco Giants on Friday Night Baseball. The veteran lefty tossed a six-inning Quality Start as the D-backs pummeled the Giants 17-1.
Unfortunately, the Apple TV exclusive broadcast does mean that Dbacks.TV subscribers won't be able to watch unless they also have an active Apple TV+ subscription.
For now, these are the only Friday Night Baseball matchups Arizona will appear in, however, the second half schedule could include more opportunities to watch the D-backs in action on a national platform.
The D-backs will also see nine games broadcast by FOX this season. With team success comes recognition, and the Diamondbacks are being recognized once more in 2025.
The remainder of non-national D-backs games will continue to be broadcast by MLB. Fans can sign up for Dbacks.TV for just $99.99 per year, or $19.99 per month.