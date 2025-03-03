Inside The Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks to be Featured on Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball

The Diamondbacks will get more national spotlight in the 2025 season.

Alex D'Agostino

Padres fans watch the sun set in the seventh inning during a game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 22, 2023.
Padres fans watch the sun set in the seventh inning during a game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix on April 22, 2023. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks will be featured three times on Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball in the 2025 season, according to a post from Major League Baseball on X/Twitter.

Arizona will get three chances at the national spotlight in the first half of the season on Apple TV+ this coming year, taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds and NL West Rival San Diego Padres.

The current D-backs Friday Night Baseball schedule for 2025 is as follows:

Friday, May 23, 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Arizona time), Diamondbacks @ Cardinals

Friday, June 6, 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. Arizona time), Diamondbacks @ Reds

Friday, June 13, 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. Arizona time), Diamondbacks vs Padres (home)

The D-backs might not be strangers to the national eye anymore, as they've seen an increase in nationally-televised games over the past couple of seasons. Arizona has grown into a dangerous, eye-catching club, and that's manifested in more widespread presentations.

In 2024, they saw the debut of left-hander Jordan Montgomery against the San Francisco Giants on Friday Night Baseball. The veteran lefty tossed a six-inning Quality Start as the D-backs pummeled the Giants 17-1.

Unfortunately, the Apple TV exclusive broadcast does mean that Dbacks.TV subscribers won't be able to watch unless they also have an active Apple TV+ subscription.

For now, these are the only Friday Night Baseball matchups Arizona will appear in, however, the second half schedule could include more opportunities to watch the D-backs in action on a national platform.

The D-backs will also see nine games broadcast by FOX this season. With team success comes recognition, and the Diamondbacks are being recognized once more in 2025.

The remainder of non-national D-backs games will continue to be broadcast by MLB. Fans can sign up for Dbacks.TV for just $99.99 per year, or $19.99 per month.

Alex D'Agostino
ALEX D'AGOSTINO

Born and raised in the desert, Alex D'Agostino is a lifelong follower of Arizona sports. Alex writes for Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI and also Arizona Cardinals ON SI. He previously covered the Diamondbacks for FanSided's VenomStrikes. Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexDagAZ

