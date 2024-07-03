Breaking News: Ketel Marte Selected to Start in 2024 All Star Game
As announced on ESPN, Ketel Marte has won the Phase 2 voting to be the starting second baseman in the 2024 All-Star Game, to be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas on Tuesday, July 16th. Marte bested Luis Arraez of the San Diego Padres.
For Marte it's the second time he's been voted to start in the mid-summer classic, the first time coming in 2019. Marte is having a fabulous season and has even been mentioned as an MVP candidate.
He's currently batting .287/.353/.517, .871 OPS. In a year when league averages are down across the league, that OPS translates to 146 OPS+, which is right on par with his 2019 breakout season when he posted a 149 OPS+.
Marte has hit 19 doubles, two triples, and 17 homers, driving in 50 runs and scoring 57. The overall excellence of his season doesn't stop there. He has also posted +11 defensive runs saved according to baseball-reference.com.
His overall 4.4 WAR is behind only Shohei Ohtani's 4.9. Considering that Ohtani is surrounded by numerous other high-paid stars, an argument can be made that Marte's value to his team is even greater.
His teammates certainly think so. Just this week I published an article with quotes from various teammates talking about what Marte has meant to the ball club.
On behalf of the Inside the Diamondbacks staff here on Sports Illustrated we congratulate Ketel Marte on this most deserved honor. Here is the happy moment for the Diamondbacks superstar and his teammates and manager.