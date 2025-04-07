Bring your Pups! Bark at the Park Returns to Chase Field
The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back a fan favorite event with Bark at the Park night.
Fans will be able to bring their dogs to Chase Field on April 8 to watch the D-backs take on the Orioles. Tickets are available through a special ticket pack which can be purchased at the link below.
Bark at the Park Tickets: dbacks.com/barkatthepark
Entrance to the ballpark for fans who are bringing dogs to the park will be exclusively limited to Gate K on the northeast side of the stadium. These special ticket holders will be able to check in at a table by the gate entrance where they will receive a voucher for a dog "swag bag" provided by the team.
Seating for fans and their furry friends will be located between sections 101 and 111 and all dogs must remain in this area. Please note that a minimum of one human companion will need to be present with a ticket for each dog in attendance. Each dog in attendance will also be required to have a ticket.
Don't forget to join in on the optional puppy parade pre-game where fans and their four-legged companions get to walk around the field. Be sure to go to Section 110 to leave the ballpark through Gate J to line up in the Corral between 5:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.
Please remember that no food or drinks should be brought onto the field during the puppy parade.
For anyone worried about bathroom breaks for their dog during game time, there is a provided area outside of Gate K on the grass lawns. Fans will need to go through security again upon re-entry and must provide their own doggy bags to clean up.
The game between the Diamondbacks and Orioles on April 8 will begin at 6:40 p.m.
The probable pitching matchup between the teams is listed as Merrill Kelly for Arizona, and veteran right-hander Charlie Morton for Baltimore.
Bark at the Park night is a highlight of a packed homestand with lots of fun events for fans coming to Chase Field. Other events include postgame fireworks on April 11 and Eugenio Suarez bobblehead night on April 12.