Christian Walker Breaks Silence on Diamondbacks Departure
The Arizona Diamondbacks' three-game series with the Houston Astros brings a notable reunion. Former Diamondbacks' Gold Glover and long-tenured first baseman Christian Walker makes his return to Chase Field.
Ahead of game one, Walker caught up with members of the media about his free agency departure, his time with the D-backs and what it means to return to Arizona.
Christian Walker Opens Up on Departure from Diamondbacks
While many rumors swirled regarding whether or not Walker received an offer to return to the D-backs, he ultimately signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Astros, leaving Chase Field behind.
Walker was honest and open about how that free agency process unfolded.
Q: Was there ever a chance that you could have stayed [with the Diamondbacks]?
"Not a lot of talk there at the end as far as was it an option, was it a possibility. I guess, officially no offer made," Walker said.
"Early in the off-season it was pretty quiet, there wasn't really action from anybody. But as we started honing in on some real offers, of course we circled back with the Diamondbacks. I feel like that was the right thing to do, the professional thing to do. But officially no moves were made."
Walker emphasized that he did not turn down an offer from Arizona, despite rumors of such an instance circling last offseason, but assured reporters there was no bad blood.
"If you had gone just off of Twitter, you would have thought I was close to signing with a few teams over the course of the offseason. It never got that close with anybody until it was Houston at the end.
"I think the rumor mill was flying for sure. ... It's not about a revenge situation or anything like that. Like I said, it's family over there," Walker said.
Q: Is it weird coming to [Chase Field] today?
"Yeah, I think it is still pretty fresh, but I'm mostly excited about just seeing the guys. I've kept in touch with a few of them over the course of the year, but just being able to give some hugs and shake some hands of people I haven't seen in a while would be good."
Q: I know you're trying to see everybody today and say hello.
"Yeah, everybody. I'm glad we're not facing Merrill because he told me he's going to hit me," Walker joked. "I'm glad we missed him for sure."
What's it like facing Zac [Gallen] today?
"I can't wait. ... it feels like the first time I'm facing all these guys. Gallen, I've got such respect for that guy.
"I've been playing behind him for so long, admiring how he goes about his business and the artistry he's trying to put together on the mound.
"I think the info as far as reports and stuff evens itself out. I know what he's about. He knows what I'm trying to do. It's not like an overhyped matchup or anything like that, but I think you build a certain amount of respect for guys. It'd be cool to see what it's like on the other side."
Do you have a favorite memory here from this ballpark?
"I think I can pick up a few pretty special moments. Feeling like I belong in the big leagues is what comes to mind. Showing up to the ballpark every day, feeling like you have some job security.
"That's a really special place to be as a player growing up, somebody who had a late start to his big league career, that was a big milestone for me.
"Specific memories, I feel like it has to be the four-homer inning against the Dodgers here. That was something that I'll always remember for sure."
Q: What do you miss most about living in the desert, the valley life?
"The convenience of spring training, the season, everything being here. Scottsdale is obviously a great place. There's real no cons to it. There's a lot to do. I love the food, so the food scene is great.
"But as far as miss the most, I think it's just hanging out with guys that you've spent so much time with. This group here is amazing. I love all my teammates.The staff has been great. The culture is A+. I loved showing up to the ballpark every day here."
Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo on Walker
In his pregame press conference, manager Torey Lovullo had high praise for his former first baseman.
Q: What do you think about having Walker back in the house?
"He was such a special human being and a great baseball player. You talk about really cheering and rooting for guys that continue to work hard, reinvent themselves, and come out the other end as strongly as he did."
"I'm really happy for where it landed for him. We had some amazing years here together, and it's just nice to have him back in the building," Lovullo said.
Q: Is there a moment that stands out to you?
"There's a lot of really good moments. ... When I think of [Walker], standing in the box somewhere, it's at Dodger Stadium and going crazy against the Dodgers. That was a pretty special moment for all of us."