Christian Walker Heads to IL, Pavin Smith Recalled for D-backs
The Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced a move many expected to happen after seeing Christian Walker be removed from the game last night. He has been placed on the 10-Day Injured List with a left oblique strain.
Walker will be hard to replace for the Diamondbacks but replacing him on the active roster is Pavin Smith. The left-handed first baseman/outfielder had been with the Triple-A Reno Aces since June 12th after being sent down when Geraldo Perdomo was activated off the IL.
Pavin Smith has had multiple highlight moments this year including his walk-off homer against the San Francisco Giants in early June.
Since going down on June 12th, Pavin Smith has played in 34 games and has hit .297/.416/.570/.986 with 30 runs, 38 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, seven homers, 19 RBI, 26 walks, and just 24 strikeouts.
He's been showing an increased patient approach at the plate and while Reno does inflate offensive numbers, those are still strong results.
Over his 27 games from April to June with the D-backs, Smith was hitting well with a slash of .268/.312/.518/.829 with nine runs, 15 hits, five doubles, three homers, 14 RBI, four walks, and nine strikeouts in a part-time pinch-hitting role.
It's unknown how long he will be on the roster, and he will not be in the lineup tonight, due to left-hander Patrick Corbin taking the mound for the Nationals.
The D-backs formally announced their trade for first baseman Josh Bell and he is on the 40-man roster, but not yet in Arizona so he isn't on the active roster. If he arrives tomorrow or on Friday, Smith is the likely option to be sent down.