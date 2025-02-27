Corbin Carroll Hits Grand Slam in Lopsided D-backs Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks won a lopsided contest against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Salt River Fields by a score of 7-1. They are now 2-4 in Cactus League play.
With ace Corbin Burnes taking the mound for his second time, the D-backs were set up for a solid day. Burnes pitched two scoreless innings, this time with three strikeouts.
He did allow three hits, but all three were singles, and two of them were ground balls. As a whole, Burnes looked dominant once again, hitting just under 97 MPH on his sinker and close to 95 MPH on his dangerous cutter.
"It was good. Another outing to get out there. Start getting built up," said Burnes postgame. "Filled up the zone, made a couple mistakes on pitches just over the middle of the plate with some breaking stuff. So still got some room to work on stuff there. But then also, [there were] some really good breaking pitches."
"So it's close, just making sure we're consistent with everything," Burnes said.
After Burnes left the mound, the D-backs' offense got out to a hot start. After Gabriel Moreno was hit by a pitch, top prospect Jordan Lawlar launched a massive two-run homer to left field off left-hander Tyler Alexander - his first of the Spring.
"He's such a great athlete," said manager Torey Lovullo about Lawlar postgame. "He looks like he's in a really good spot with his actions and his body is moving the right way every single time."
The manager noted that Lawlar would continue to focus on third base and shortstop.
"We feel very good about his ability to play all three, but for right now to simplify it for a young mind and a young body who's here to compete and show us what he can do... I feel like Jordan's time is coming."
Following Lawlar's blast, Christian Pache, Jorge Barrosa and Ketel Marte each singled back-to-back, and the bases were loaded for Corbin Carroll, who had previously homered in his last game against the Guardians.
On the first pitch Carroll faced from southpaw Josh Maciejewski, he destroyed a 90 MPH sinker inside for a towering grand slam to right center field. The ball traveled 422 feet, and was recorded at 110 MPH off the bat by Statcast.
Carroll's monster day saw the grand slam and a single, as well as a first-inning walk. He stole two bases, including home on a delayed double steal in the fourth inning.
The young star was responsible for five of Arizona's seven runs, with four RBI and two runs scored..
"I think it's great. Hit two balls hard on a line, but, just keep going... I think just trying to dial everything in. But I'd say I'm happy with how things are feeling so far," Carroll said to reporters postgame.
Drey Jameson pitched his first game of the Cactus League, and his first game in over 600 days. He worked a clean inning and topped 100 MPH on his four-seam.
Lovullo said it was "great" to see Jameson in action.
"[It was great] getting Drey out there again after a year-plus of missing his teammates, missing the opportunity to compete, and had really good stuff. It was a 10 or 11 pitch inning, and in typical Drey fashion didn't even look like he missed a beat."
Related Content: Diamondbacks' Drey Jameson has Fiery Return to Mound
Right-hander Bryce Jarvis, who also saw his first action since suffering an injury in 2024, allowed a walk and pair of singles, scoring Milwaukee's only run of the day.
But Arizona's bullpen held up overall, and from the fourth inning on, there wasn't much in the way of offense from either club.
D-backs' righties John Curtiss, Scott McGough and Christian Montes De Oca all had scoreless outings, with only one single counting against the three of them.
"Pretty clean game, and you get good pitching, you pick up the baseball, you get some timely hitting, it's just really the name of the game," Lovullo said.
"I know spring training, we are going to make mistakes. We made several yesterday. Internally, we're working very hard to shore up, but what ends up happening is I'm taking notes during the game, the mistakes that are taking place, that list starts to shrink pretty consistently. Today was a solid day," Lovullo said.