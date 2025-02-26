Could a Power Surge be Coming for Diamondbacks' Shortstop?
It's no secret that Arizona Diamondbacks' shortstop Geraldo Perdomo isn't exactly the biggest power threat on the club. Clearly, Perdomo's value to the D-backs is multifaceted.
And that variety of facets added up to a lucrative new contract for the 25-year-old. He recently inked a four-year, $45 million deal to stay in Arizona for quite some time, earning the title of franchise shortstop.
Regardless of the holistic value he brings, there hasn't been much in the realm of power-hitting results for the shortstop. From 2022-2024, his season-high slug was a mere .374, and both his hard-hit and average exit velocity ranked in the bottom 20% of MLB hitters this past season.
But on Tuesday, it was a different story.
Perdomo scooped a cutter out of the bottom of the zone, pulling a hard line drive over the right field wall for his first home run of the Cactus League. He did so off Chicago Cubs' major league starter Jameson Taillon.
But, as can be seen in the above video, something was a bit different with the young switch-hitter's swing this time. A minor (yet noticeable) leg kick showed appeared just ahead of Perdomo's big cut.
Speaking to reporters postgame, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, Perdomo said the leg kick was relatively new, although he did begin implementing it last year.
"I've been doing it since last year. And I put it in practice in Dominican [winter ball], and it feels pretty good," Perdomo said.
The shortstop said the goal was "to stay more in my leg."
"I still want to do the toe tap, but [the leg kick] feels pretty good right now. So I just want to put it in practice here and I've been trying to see how that goes.
"It depends on how I feel. Sometimes I'm going to do it, sometimes not. It depends on how I feel. It depends on the day, too. It depends what's rolling," he said.
Perdomo noted that the leg kick can provide a bit more pop than his normal toe-tap offering would. But he emphasized that it's more about body control and feel than chasing slug.
"Every time you do a leg kick, you're going to get a little bit more power, obviously, than the toe tap. I don't try to do it to get more power, I just try to do it to stay more in control with my leg. "So when I go down to the toe tap, I think I'm going to be more balanced, too," he said.
Perdomo said Tuesday's home run helps to validate that the work he's put in is beginning to pay off. Perhaps this is only the beginning of his journey towards a more powerful swing.
"I know I had a little bit of pop. I don't try to hit for homers," said Perdomo, "I just try to hit more line drives. If it happens sometimes on accident, I take it. I think it's going to come with time."
"With time, when I get more mature, when I clean more [of] my swing, I think it's coming soon."