D-backs Blake Walston Reveals Cause of Elbow Injury and Timeline
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Blake Walston was huddled in the corner of the Salt River Fields locker room, talking quietly with reliever Drey Jameson and infielder Blaze Alexander. Jameson had Tommy John surgery in 2023, and missed all of the 2024 season, but is now recovered and on the precipice of making the 2025 opening day roster.
Walston will not have the opportunity in either 2025 or 2026. Torey Lovullo announced during Friday's pre game press conference that Walston suffered an elbow injury, and would require Tommy John Surgery.
Speaking with Walston Saturday morning, he explained how and when he first felt the injury. "Probably in the second inning, out there in Las Vegas. I threw a slider, and I was like... umm, that doesn't feel right. Threw another one, and thought, dang that really doesn't feel good."
Walston kept pitching and got through the inning, and went back out for the third inning. His velocity was down however, and he said "Every throw just felt like a knife, so I had to say something."
Walston had imaging back in Phoenix, and was advised he had a UCL tear, and the need for surgery was confirmed by a second opinion. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, and is in the process of being scheduled for as soon as possible.
Walston was shut down for nearly two months last summer after going on the injured list with what was described at the time as elbow inflammation according to the team's transaction report. It turns out it was something more than that.
"That was a bone spur," Walston explained. "They told me this is fraying your UCL, it's going to go at some point, we just don't know when, and I guess it went."
Lovullo estimated the timeline for Walston's return to be about 14 months, which would take him up until at least late May to early June 2026 before he can pitch in games again. Walston confirmed that's the timeline he was given, and said that being a starter would require 14 to 15 months to build up.
Walston wanted to give a shoutout to his teammates who have been giving him a lot of support. "We have a bunch of good dudes here. Drey [Jameson] just went through the process so I've got him to talk to and see what's ahead in my new journey, so all good."
Walston is 23 years old, and will turn 24 on June 28. So it's very possible he could be back pitching in either minor league or even major league games prior to his 25th birthday.
He threw 18.1 innings in the Major Leagues last year, posting a 4.42 ERA with a 1-0 record. In 94 minor league games he went 27-16 with 4.43 ERA, pitching the bulk of his innings in the hitter's paradises of Amarillo of the Texas League and Reno in the Pacific Coast League
We here are Arizona Diamondbacks On SI wish him the speediest of recoveries and hope to see him pitching out at Chase Field some time in the middle of 2026.