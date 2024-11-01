D-backs' Christian Walker Enters Free Agency
Arizona Diamondbacks everyday first baseman Christian Walker has officially entered free agency, according to a release from the MLB Players Association Communications department.
Walker, 33, is coming off a solid season with the D-backs, though it was shortened by an oblique injury that kept him out for all of August. Still, the veteran posted yet another good offensive year with Arizona, slashing .251/.335/.468, with 26 home runs and 84 RBI.
As has been his standard, he put up an excellent defensive season, racking up 13 Outs Above Average, a .998 fielding percentage, and +7 defensive runs saved, earning him a nomination and chance for his third straight Gold Glove Award.
Walker has now officially filed to become a free agent, and enters the market looking for a deserved payday.
This, however, does not mean that a Diamondbacks return has been ruled out. Arizona has until Monday, November 4 to extend Walker a Qualifying Offer, and he can choose to accept or decline until the third week of the month.
This year's Qualifying Offer will come to just above $21 million as a one-year deal, and will offer the D-backs draft compensation if Walker declines it. I broke down the details of the QO and Walker's situation here.
But for now, Walker is officially entering the Free Agent market. Certainly, a return is not out of the question. There is a good chance he is extended the QO, and, while unlikely, it isn't impossible that he could accept it, or that Arizona could extend him.
Walker joins teammate Josh Bell, alongside other prominent free agent first basemen. Walker tops the list next to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, former Diamondback fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt, and Twins' infielder Carlos Santana.
From a pure talent standpoint, Walker sits atop the list with 2.5 projected fWAR in 2025, though he will be entering his age-34 season. Teams will certainly come calling with open checkbooks.