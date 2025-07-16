D-backs' Eugenio Suárez Involved in Bizarre All-Star Game Ending
On Tuesday, the National League won the 2025 All-Star Game in unprecedented fashion, ending with a 6-6 score and the first Home Run Derby tiebreaker in All-Star Game history. Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez just missed out on a chance to be a part of that history.
The game itself was historic in more ways than one. Ketel Marte became the first Diamondback to record two RBI in the midsummer classic with a first-inning two-run double.
Corbin Carroll followed up with a solo homer, becoming the first Arizona player to homer in the All-Star Game.
Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Hit By Pitch in All-Star Game
But in an unfortunately familiar occurrence, Suárez was hit by a pitch, appearing to be in some pain.
White Sox righty Shane Smith went up and in on the first pitch of the at bat, causing Suarez to spin out, and then stare out at the mound and shake his head. Three pitches later, Smith came up and in and hit Suarez on the pinky.
Smith hit Suarez with a pitch on June 23, causing him to miss a couple of games. Smith has 10 hit by pitch, tied for second most in MLB
According to insider Bob Nightengale, Suárez's x-rays, thankfully, came back negative. He stayed in the game, and even made a stunning defensive play in the ninth inning.
The National League would go on to blow the lead, allowing the AL to tie it 6-6. That necessitated the first-ever Home Run Derby to break the tie.
Suárez was initially expected to be one of the NL's swing-off participants for the tiebreaker.
But when manager Dave Roberts revealed his hitters for the tiebreaker, Suárez was not named. Instead, it was Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers.
It was later reported by ESPN's Jesse Rogers that Suárez chose not to participate himself — purely out of caution.
While the x-rays did not reveal a break, there was likely pain and swelling in the hand, which could have made swinging a bat either difficult or dangerous.
Still, he does appear to have avoided serious injury for now.