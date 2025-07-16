Ketel Marte Makes Diamondbacks History in MLB All-Star Game
On Tuesday, Ketel Marte made Arizona Diamondbacks history, becoming the first player in franchise history to record multiple RBI in the MLB All-Star Game.
He also became the first Diamondback since Luis Gonzalez in 2005 to record an RBI at all in the midsummer classic.
In the first inning, batting third with Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. on base in front of him, Marte shot a 98 MPH pitch from Tigers ace Tarik Skubal the opposite way, sending it just fair down the right field line.
The ball traveled all the way into the corner. Marte rounded first for an easy double, while Ohtani and Acuña scored for a 2-0 National League lead.
Marte went 1-for-2 in his two at-bats, grounding out his second time up. He's recorded a base hit in back-to-back All-Star games, singling in 2024.
The D-backs' star second baseman was voted into the All-Star Game for the second straight season, earning a starting spot on the National League team as a result of winning the fan vote. Marte garnered the most votes of any National League player.
Marte exited in the fifth inning, as teammates Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suárez entered.
The 31-year-old second baseman earned those votes. Although he missed nearly an entire month with a hamstring injury, Marte has hit to a .290/.394/.567 slash and .961 OPS on the season.
He has 13 doubles and 19 home runs, and has posted a 165 wRC+, or 65% above league average.
"Since I was a kid I knew I had incredible talent. It's a blessing from God. When you arrive here and you're humble, you work hard, things are going to work out well for you," Marte said in an interview after learning of his All-Star selection.
Marte has been one of the most critical members of a D-backs' offense that has been a danger to any and all opposing pitching staffs. They've scored the fourth-most runs in all of MLB this year, due in large part to Marte's heroics.
After earning NLCS MVP in 2023 on the way to the World Series, and coming in third in NL MVP voting in 2024, Marte was signed to a large contract extension in 2025, securing his future in Arizona until at least 2030 and possibly beyond.
The D-backs' All-Star is undeniably the best second baseman in the National League, and will continue to help power his team to victory in years to come.