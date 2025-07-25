D-backs Recall Minor League Infielder Following Naylor Trade
The Arizona Diamondbacks have recalled infielder and DH Tristin English from Triple-A Reno, the team announced on Thursday.
The move comes as a result of a trade, as the D-backs sent first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects.
Related Content: Diamondbacks Trade Former All-Star First Baseman to Mariners
Left-hander Brandyn Garcia, the main return in said trade, was optioned to Reno in a corresponding move.
Arizona Diamondbacks Recall Tristin English
English, 28, has been in the midst of a massive season for the Reno Aces. The right-handed slugger slashed .341/.390/.566 with 11 homers and a .956 OPS over 63 Triple-A games.
Even considering the offense-heavy environment that is the Pacific Coast League, English has been hitting the ball exceptionally well. He's currently riding a five-game hit streak, including a two-homer game on July 18 — the very day he was most recently optioned.
English earned his first major league call-up on July 6. He only ever got into one game, going 0-for-4 against the San Diego Padres, but he played solid defense at first base and managed an RBI groundout in that game.
With Naylor's departure, English could take on a full-time first base role, at least until left-handed counterpart Pavin Smith returns from his oblique injury.
There hasn't been enough of a sample size to know how English will fare in a bigger opportunity. It will likely be difficult to replicate Naylor's .292/.360/.447 production offensively.
Diamondbacks Option Brandyn Garcia to Triple-A
Garcia is an intriguing prospect. He's got a 97 MPH sinker and a sweeper/slider combo.
While initially reported that he would join the D-backs' injury-riddled major league bullpen, he'll head to Reno first.
Garcia made his MLB debut on July 21 for the Mariners. He's allowed one earned run over two major league innings. In Triple-A this season, he's pitched to a 3.51 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 33.1 innings.