Diamondbacks Sign Former Brewers Infielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks are adding to their infield depth. According to the Reno Aces on X/Twitter, the D-backs have signed former Brewers, Mariners and Athletics utility infielder Luis Urias to a minor league free agent deal.

Urias is still just 28 years old, and will join his sixth organization in Arizona. He just returned from the World Baseball Classic, in which he played alongside D-backs outfielder Alek Thomas for Team Mexico.

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Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Luis Urias

Jun 22, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics second baseman Luis Urias (17) fields a ground ball against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Urias spent 2025 with the Athletics, but received the majority of his major league playing time with the Milwaukee Brewers between 2020 and 2023 after he was signed as a teenager by the San Diego Padres all the way back in 2013.

Urias owns a career .231/.329/.378 slash and 60 homers over parts of eight MLB seasons. He limits strikeouts and takes his walks, with a career strikeout rate of 20.8% and a walk rate of 10.2%.

Urias' value comes mainly from his ability to play multiple infield positions. In his career, he's spent time at third base, second base and shortstop.

His largest portion of defensive innings have come at second base, but he has received a relatively healthy workload at all three positions. He played the vast majority of his time at second for the Athletics in the 2025 season.

Urias is likely to be utility depth for Arizona this season, beginning the year in Triple-A.

The D-backs do not have a clear-cut major league utilityman, and Urias may join that battle in spring training, although it does seem to be coming down to Ildemaro Vargas and Jacob Amaya as it stands.

What Arizona truly needs is a player who is capable of backing up Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop. For the time being, it would appear Jordan Lawlar is fully converting to an outfield role.

Tim Tawa has played second and third base this spring, and is not in the mix at shortstop according to manager Torey Lovullo. Jose Fernandez, though he's come on strong, was optioned to Triple-A and likely needs time to develop.

Whether or not the D-backs see Urias as a player who could man shortstop, he does bring plenty of defensive innings with him. With that said, Urias has not posted a positive Defensive Runs Saved value since 2022, and he was deficient in both Fielding Run Value (-4) and Outs Above Average (-6) for the Athletics in 2025.