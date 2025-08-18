Diamondbacks Activate 2 Infielders From Injured List
The Arizona Diamondbacks have activated two of their infielders from the Injured List, the team announced on Monday.
First baseman and DH Pavin Smith, along with veteran utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas will both make their return ti the big league club after rehabbing in Triple-A Reno this week.
In a corresponding move, outfielder Jorge Barrosa and infielder Connor Kaiser have been optioned back to Triple-A.
Arizona Diamondbacks Activate Pavin Smith
The lefty-hitting Smith was placed on the 10-day Injured List with an Oblique injury back on July 6. Smith had been hitting .261/.371/.446. with an .817 OPS and eight homers in a platoon role.
Related Content: Another Key Diamondbacks Hitter Lands on Injured List
Smith struggled somewhat after starting hot, and then spent nearly six weeks down with the injury. In four rehab games with the Reno Aces this past week, he went 4-for-15 with three doubles and two walks.
The D-backs appear to be somewhat set at first base for the time being, with Tyler Locklear getting most of the everyday reps, but Smith may eat into some of that playing time depending on opponent. He'll play first base on Monday against a right-hand starter.
Arizona Diamondbacks Activate Ildemaro Vargas
The 34-year-old Vargas signed a minor league deal with the D-backs ahead of the season, but did not crack the Opening Day roster.
The former Diamondback was later released by the Reno Aces, but then signed a major league contract with Arizona on May 30, reporting to the team as their utility infielder on June 1.
Vargas barely managed one month's worth of limited playing time before getting hit with a pitch and suffering a fractured foot on June 24.
Related Content: Arizona Diamondbacks Suffer Yet Another Infield Injury
He was placed on the 10-day IL a day later, and got into rehab games at the same time as Smith this past week, getting three hits in five games.
Vargas will replace Kaiser as Arizona's infield bench depth, but could see a decent chunk of playing time with a young group of infielders.
Diamondbacks Option Jorge Barrosa, Connor Kaiser
The speedy Barrosa hit just .111 in his limited playing time with the D-backs. Though he played solid outfield defense, he managed just four base hits in 15 games (three of which were doubles).
Arizona's outfield is not suffering for depth at this time, so Barrosa will head back to Reno for the time being.
Kaiser, 28, was an offseason minor league signing, serving as minor league infield depth. He got into just five games with the Diamondbacks, but recorded his first career major league hit — an RBI double against the Rockies.
Kaiser went 2-for-15 in his short time with the big league club.