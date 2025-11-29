Veteran Infielder Reached Career Milestone in Short D-backs Tenure

It took an army of players to get through a tough 2025 season for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Though much of the attrition and roster turnover came from the battered and underperforming pitching staff, there were still plenty of fill-ins needed up and down the lineup.

The infield in particular was an area that required quite a few different players — including veteran utility infielder Connor Kaiser.

The 28-year-old veteran minor leaguer did not carry much of an impact on the D-backs, but he did fill a need when called upon, and even reached a career milestone — his first major league base hit.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Connor Kaiser

Kaiser was one of the earlier minor league signings made by Mike Hazen and the D-backs ahead of 2025. Prior to the advent of the season, there was an open competition for a utility infield role on the Opening Day roster.

Kaiser was one of the candidates in that competition, though he was never among the frontrunners.

Ultimately, it came down to Garrett Hampson and Ildemaro Vargas. Hampson won the job, but Vargas ended up spending more of the season on Arizona's major league roster when all was said and done.

Kaiser, however, remained in Triple-A Reno, until he was eventually called on following a fire-sale Trade Deadline. Despite spending time in four different organizations for parts of six seasons, Kaiser had only spent one short stint in the majors prior, with the Colorado Rockies in 2023.

While he wasn't exactly productive, he played solid-enough defense, and managed to record his first-ever major league knock, coming in the form of a double against the Rockies on August 10 — the very same club he last reached MLB with.

There wasn't much playing time available for the MiLB veteran, however, and he was sent back on August 18. He was recalled on September 2, but went hitless and walk-less in six games to end the year.

Kaiser since elected free agency, and has signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.

2026 Outlook: Connor Kaiser

Kaiser likely won't be back in the mix anytime soon for Arizona, especially since the D-backs have a plethora of infield options available.

Kaiser does have some value as a veteran depth piece at the minor league level, but likely won't be heading back to Arizona in the coming season.

