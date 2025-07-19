Diamondbacks Give Relieving Ketel Marte Update
According to manager Torey Lovullo, Arizona Diamondbacks superstar second baseman Ketel Marte is on his way back from the Dominican Republic, and is expected to be back at Chase Field prior to the start of Saturday afternoon's game. First pitch is 4:15 p.m. MST.
Marte was placed on the restricted list on Friday when he asked for a couple of personal days. His house had been forcibly broken into during the All-Star game, with substantial dollar value losses. His family was with him in Atlanta at the time.
It's not clear at this time exactly if he traveled to his home country directly from Atlanta, or if he traveled home to Scottsdale first and then to the Dominican Republic.
Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo Explains Situation
Speaking before Saturday's game Lovullo further explained the situation.
"There's been some correspondence with Ketel [Marte] and it seems like he's on his way here right now and should be in the building today and available for the game."
Lovullo said that a roster move would need to be made before the game in order to activate Marte. That move would likely entail the DFA of Sergio Alcantara, who was just signed on Friday to fill in for Marte's absence.
While Marte is not in the starting lineup, Lovullo addressed his availability should he make it to the stadium on time.
"That would be my anticipation. I'll sit down and have a conversation with him, just align with him, make sure that he's okay."
"I told you I had some contact with him over the past couple of days, and he's doing okay. Not great, but managing the best that he can.
"But I'll get more of an update when I sit down with him today and just say, 'Hey, look, if you want to and we're going to need you, I'd love it if you're available for us off the bench today,'" Lovullo said.
The question arose if there were any other issues not related to the break-in, or if his absence is isolated to the robbery.
"It's my understanding that it was all revolving around the break-in, correct," Lovullo said.