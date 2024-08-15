Diamondbacks and Padres Just 2 Games Back of Dodgers in NL West
Prior to the start of play on June 18th, the Arizona Diamondbacks were 9.0 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers, in fourth place the NL West. On paper that might have looked like an insurmountable lead.
But there were factors at the time that hinted the D-backs had a chance to make at a run. We wrote about that, asking the question: Can the Diamondbacks Pull off a Miracle and Catch the Dodgers?
The D-backs were starting to get healthier, with key players returning. The Dodgers were facing injuries of their own. Moreover, the D-backs started the month of June off 10-5, and were simply playing better baseball.
It seemed far-fetched at the time, but I pointed out that the D-backs had a three game series in Los Angeles during fourth of July week, and a four game series for Labor Day weekend. If the D-backs could creep to within five games of the Dodgers prior to the Labor Day series at they'd have a chance.
Fast forward to today and since that article was written, the D-backs have gone 34-16 while the Dodgers are 26-22. After losing today the Dodgers are 71-50, just 2.0 games ahead of the Diamondbacks and Padres, who are both 69-53.
The NL West Division title is up for grabs. Arizona is finally healthy in its rotation, with Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez back from shoulder injuries and pitching well. They've joined Zac Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt to finally form the rotation that looked so good on paper heading into the season.
They're so solid one through five now that they actually have a rotation controversy on their hands deciding on Ryne Nelson or Jordan Montgomery for fifth starter.
That puts them on par with the Dodger rotation at the very least. Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are back, but are clearly diminished versions of their prior selves. Yoshinobu Yamamoto is still on the injured list. But they still have Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, and newly acquired Jack Flaherty.
The Diamondbacks offense meanwhile continues to score runs at a prodigious pace, leading all of MLB in runs scored with 5.28 per game. They're fourth in MLB with a team 114 OPS+. The Dodgers are scoring 4.94 with a 115 OPS+
They did get Mookie Betts back recently though, so expect their offense to get a bit of a boost going forward. The D-backs are missing Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno. But they've gotten terrific performance from Josh Bell and Arian Del Castillo in their place.
The Padres have solid pitching (104 ERA+) and hitting (109 OPS+), well above average in both areas. But where they've excelled the most is in clutch performance, posting 30 comeback wins and seven walk off victories. The Diamondbacks are right there with San Diego however, posting 26 comeback wins and eight walk offs.
The Dodgers meanwhile have 28 comeback victories and five walkoffs, but have been walked off themselves a whopping eight times.
The NL West looks like the best division in baseball at the moment. It's certainly the hottest, and most exciting division as the teams head into the final quarter of the season.
Related Content: Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays Series Preview