Can the Diamondbacks Pull of a Miracle and Catch the Dodgers?
During his pre game press conference on Saturday, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was asked how close he watches the wild card standings. His response was that he doesn't, not at all.
His follow up response hinted that if he thinks about the standings at all at this juncture it's about the NL West division:
"I don't watch the standings. I'll ask [bench coach Jeff Bannister] every once in a while, I'm like what place are we in? And he'll be like we're in third or fourth place. You know, how are the Giants doing, yeah, they're in second place. He'll give me the run down. I don't even pay attention to the standings"
Lovullo may have been sandbagging a little with this response, but he did go on to emphasize he doesn't really pay a lot of attention to the standings until September. The intriguing question his response triggered however was whether the D-backs could catch the Dodgers for the NL West Division.
Currently the D-backs are in fourth place in the division, 9.0 games back of the Dodgers. They're actually in a virtual tie with the Padres for third place, but .001 percentage points behind. The Giants are just a half game ahead of the D-backs, 8.5 games back of the Dodgers. Full standings tables here
Clearly their chance to get into the playoffs are much better via the Wild Card. They are just a half game out of that spot, right in the middle of nine National League teams separated by just three games
While the odds are surely stacked against the D-backs to overtake the Dodgers, could they be a good long shot bet? Their current division title odds at Draft Kings are +3500. The Dodgers are -2500.
The D-backs are likely getting Zac Gallen back from his hamstring injury in the next 7-10 days. Meanwhile the Dodgers just lost Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Mookie Betts for the foreseeable future.
Yamamoto came out of a game with what was diagnosed as a rotator cuff injury, and Betts suffered a fractured hand on a hit by pitch and is out 6-8 weeks. Pittcher Michael Grove just went on the IL as well.
Despite these injuries, the Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to roster depth. Miguel Rojas is one of the better defensive shortstops in the league. Last year he hit very poorly however, prompting the Dodgers to move Betts to the position. That relegated Rojas to a utility role where he has thrived.
On Monday Rojas started at short and got three hits. He's batting .292 with a .799 OPS, or 126 OPS+ in 121 PA. Considering he's a career .259 hitter with a .669 career OPS, it's safe to say he probably won't maintain that level of hitting over the next two months nor can he replace Betts' offense. But he is a legitimate major league caliber shortstop.
Meanwhile Clayton Kershaw starts a rehab assignment on Wednesday, and is close to returning to the Dodgers according to Inside the Dodgers. It would be unwise to count out the chances for a successful return from his shoulder surgery. At the same time the Dodgers are getting Bobby Miller back from the injured list this week. Suffice to say they have the rotation depth to weather Yamamoto's injury.
The gap is wide and the odds are long for the Diamondbacks. They still have seven games head to head with the Dodgers however, three in early July at Dodger Stadium and then four at home in Chase Field labor day weekend August 30 thru September 2nd.
If they can somehow inch their way to within five games of LA ahead of that series, then they'll at least get their chance to set up a tense September.
As a kid who grew up in New York in the 60's, the 1969 Mets are a marker and reference point. They were 10 games back of the Cubs at a much later point in the season, (August 13th). They went 38-11 the rest of the way to capture the NL East.
Is such a miracle possible in the desert? We saw some pretty miraculous stuff during the 2023 Postseason. Torey Lovullo and his team will draw from that experience, and certainly won't quit trying to recreate the magic.