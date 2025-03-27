Diamondbacks Announce New Sponsorship Agreement
On Thursday, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced a new sponsorship agreement with Progressive Insurance, partnering with Diamondbacks Baseball Network as the presenting sponsor for D-backs broadcasts.
The team released a full statement on the new partnership, featured below:
"The Arizona Diamondbacks have announced a multi-year agreement with Progressive Insurance as the team’s presenting sponsor of Diamondbacks Baseball Network, which includes game broadcasts through DBACKS.TV, traditional television providers, and a package of over-the-air games.
“We’re excited to announce Progressive as the presenting sponsor of the Diamondbacks Baseball Network. It’s a privilege to have such a respected brand join us in this unique opportunity,” Steve Mullins, Diamondbacks SVP of Corporate Partnerships, Broadcasting & Events. “We’ve long admired the way Progressive has supported other sports properties, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to the Diamondbacks organization.”
"Fans can enjoy Diamondbacks Baseball Network presented by Progressive all season long through the team’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform DBACKS.TV for just $99.99 a year, or through a local television provider that offers D-backs baseball such as DIRECTV satellite and streaming, Comcast, Cox, Fubo, Spectrum and more which can be found at dbacks.com/watch.
"A select group of games will also be simulcast over-the-air on local NBC affiliate, 12News. The complete 2025 broadcast schedule is available at dbacks.com/broadcast (subject to change).
"Progressive is a leading provider of car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. The company is the second largest personal auto insurer in the United States, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners’ insurance carriers."
This announcement comes just a day following the news that the D-backs will offer a select 10 free over-the-air broadcasts to fans in 2025. Fans can watch those broadcasts free of charge on Phoenix's 12News.
For a full season's worth of broadcasts, fans can subscribe to DBACKS.TV to enjoy all games presented by the D-backs in the 2025 season.