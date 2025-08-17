Diamondbacks Call Up Former Padres Reliever
As expected, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making a roster move ahead of their series finale with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
Right-hander Nabil Crismatt has been called up from Triple-A Reno to get the official start. In a corresponding move, right-hander Casey Kelly has been optioned back to Triple-A. The 40-man roster is now full at 40.
The Diamondbacks would have turned to Anthony DeSclafani to make Sunday's start, but DeSclafani landed on the IL a few days prior with right thumb inflammation.
Arizona Diamondbacks Call Up Nabil Crismatt
Crismatt, the veteran former reliever, has served as a starting pitcher in the minor leagues this season.
He spent the first portion of the season with Philadelphia's Triple-A Lehigh Valley, pitching to a 4.04 ERA over 19 starts.
Crismatt saw his highest level of major league success as a workhorse reliever with the San Diego Padres, providing length and results. In 2021 and 2022, he pitched to a 3.76 and 2.94 ERA respectively, tossing 81.1 and 67.1 innings.
After a rough start to his 2023 season, he was designated for assignment by the Padres, and he landed with the D-backs' Triple-A club.
Crismatt made one appearance with the D-backs in 2023, pitching two innings of an extra-inning game against the Cincinnati Reds in which he committed a balk that would score the winning run in the 11th inning.
Crismatt was then picked up by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who he pitched just seven innings for in 2024. He was walked off by D-backs first baseman Christian Walker — also in extra innings — in his third appearance with the Dodgers.
Crismatt has made one start for the Reno Aces and he only completed two (scoreless) innings on 31 pitches.
It's unknown just how much length Arizona expects to get out of the righty, but it's quite possible he'll be followed by long-man Jake Woodford out of the bullpen, depending on how Crismatt's first inning or two goes.
Arizona Diamondbacks Option Casey Kelly
Kelly is a 35-year-old veteran who had spent the bulk of his career as a successful starting pitcher in Korea. He pitched 5.1 innings for the Cincinnati Reds in 2024 — his first stint in MLB since 2018.
Arizona signed Kelly to a minor league deal in the offseason. He's made 14 starts and thrown to a 5.82 ERA with the Reno Aces this season.
Kelly has already been up and down from Triple-A, making two short relief appearances with the D-backs. He had not pitched since August 8, and will now head back to the minor leagues.