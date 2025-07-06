Diamondbacks' Carroll, Suarez React to Making All-Star Game
PHOENIX -- On Sunday, Arizona Diamondbacks stars Corbin Carroll and Eugenio Suárez were selected to the 2025 All-Star Game as reserves.
Although they did not garner enough fan voting to make the contest as starters, they'll join teammate and National League starting second baseman Ketel Marte on the All-Star roster.
Carroll and Suárez met with the media Sunday to address their selection.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll Reacts to All-Star Selection
"It's a great recognition, and just really happy to be in this position compared to where the spot I was last year," Carroll said.
The star outfielder then directed praise to his team, citing his own selection as the result of a group offensive effort.
"When you talk about the individual accomplishments and accolades and being recognized, a lot of that is based on the work of the whole of our offense.
"I think it's really cool to be celebrated in that way and recognized, but I also think that there's a lot of people that weren't recognized that really are what helps make this offense go," Carroll said. "I think just to be able to represent kind of the whole is meaningful."
This year will be Carroll's second career All-Star appearance, after he started the game in his breakout rookie season — in his hometown of Seattle.
Carroll recently returned to the D-backs' lineup after a surprisingly quick stint on the IL as a result of a chip fracture in his wrist. Carroll said he had aimed for the speedy return, not for the sake of being All-Star eligible, but to try and give his team as much of a boost as possible.
"When I feel like I can contribute, I want to be back right away and give this team the best chance of making this a year that is remembered," he said.
Arizona Diamondbacks Eugenio Suárez Reacts to All-Star Selection
Suárez, the ever-positive veteran, gave an on-brand statement.
"I feel happy, I feel proud of myself because I knew it and I'm working hard with conviction," Suarez said. "I told myself early this year that one of my goals is to be a part of the All-Star game. And today, now, the dream comes true."
"I think, for me, it's more to represent our team, represent our city and together as a group... it means a lot to me," Suárez said
Suárez's calling card throughout his D-backs tenure has been consistency. Whether he's enjoying excellent success or slumping, the veteran's process remains the same.
It's that consistency that has allowed him to explode for a fourth-most 28 homers and an .891 OPS in 2025 — numbers that have earned him this All-Star selection.
"I stay focused every time, working hard or working as a professional... Not [to] chase results as a mentality... and be able just to go outside and enjoy the process and put all the hard work that I've been doing with and on the field and go for it," he said.
This will be Suárez's second All-Star appearance. He made the 2018 All-Star Game as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He said he looks forward to sharing the moment with his family again, seven years later.
"The first one always is very good, and I remember walking to the pink carpet with my wife and my little one. Now I've got two girls, and back at the time, she was one year old. Now she's almost eight.
"For me it's very special, but it's something that I'm for sure they're going to enjoy a lot," he said.
Suárez said he has not been approached by MLB to participate in the Home Run Derby, but he would welcome the offer.
"I would love to do it. ... I'm not going to tell everybody that I want to go there. I prefer that they ask me for it, [I'm] not the guy who wants to push for it...
"It'd be awesome if I can participate... beat [Ronald Acuña Jr.], I want to beat him," Suárez said, jokingly.
The All-Star Game will take place on July 15 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Arizona time, at Truist Park in Atlatna Georgia.