D-backs' Corbin Carroll Gives Thoughtful Take on Trade Deadline
The Arizona Diamondbacks have finally returned home to Chase Field after a brutal stretch of baseball on the road.
As D-backs fans, players and coaches are painfully aware, that stretch led to the fire sale of multiple key members of the club at the Trade Deadline.
Since the Deadline, however, the D-backs are 3-1, looking like a much-improved team in multiple facets despite heavy losses.
On Monday, prior to Arizona's 6-2 win over the Padres, star outfielder Corbin Carroll gave his take on the Deadline and the future direction of the club.
"Definitely didn't feel good. We weren't playing good baseball. We were kind of writing our own story there, pre-deadline," Carroll said.
"We've got the team we have now. Just got to go forward and take it a day at a time."
Though the focal point has generally been the loss of players like Eugenio Suárez, Merrill Kelly and Josh Naylor, the D-backs, in doing so, have begun to put together a new group of players.
New faces like first baseman Tyler Locklear and reliever Andrew Hoffmann figure to eventually be seen as key pieces to a D-backs club seeking to regain its identity.
"These are really guys that we're hoping to become staples on this team," Carroll said. "It's been great getting to know them. ... I'm excited to keep getting to know them and get them acquainted with the team."
After the Deadline passed, and the damage was done, general manager Mike Hazen reportedly met with the team, giving a blunt message about the lack of high-standard play.
That message appeared to resonate with many of the players. Carroll said Hazen's message lined up with what he and his teammates are looking to accomplish going forward.
"I think, just the top down, we're pretty aligned in how we think and what our goals are. [Hazen] was gracious enough to come down and spend a little time with us and share his thoughts of where things were at and what his thoughts were.
"It was good to hear that we're all on the same page. We want to go out there and win ballgames," Carroll said.
Despite such an ugly recent slide in a season already marred with injury and underperformance, the D-backs do have a lot to play for.
The chances of contending for a playoff spot may be low, but they're not zero.
Regardless of that factor, however, the remaining two months offer an important opportunity to some of the young, developing members of this roster.
Carroll noted the importance of not viewing 2025 as a wasted effort.
"I don't think you can, as a player, view this as a wasted year or wasted games now. There's still plenty of season left. I think there's so much opportunity right now, especially for young players to establish themselves.
"The things that we do for the rest of this year are going to carry forward into 2026. To see some of those things trend the right way in a season where they haven't so far, that's going to be important," Carroll said.