Diamondbacks DFA Veteran Pitcher in Another Bullpen Move
As the 2025 regular season begins to wind down, the Arizona Diamondbacks continue to make bullpen adjustments.
On Sunday, right-hand reliever Jake Woodford was designated for assignment. In a corresponding move, right-hander Austin Pope has been selected from Triple-A Reno.
Arizona Diamondbacks DFA Jake Woodford
Woodford had some effective moments with the D-backs this season, but his recent stretch of pitching had been difficult, to say the least. In his last three appearances, Woodford had given up 10 runs (nine earned) in his last 3.1 innings of work.
Woodford gave up two runs without getting an out against the Twins, leading to a blown save. Those poor results added up to a 12.15 ERA in the month of September.
The Diamondbacks picked up the journeyman right-hander back in early July, using him initially as a long reliever. On the whole, he pitched to an ugly 6.44 ERA in his 22 appearances (36.1 innings).
It is worth noting, however, that Woodford did close two games against the Los Angeles Dodgers on back-to-back nights, earning one save and helping the D-backs pick up a pair of tough-fought wins against their NL West rivals.
But the righty had been clearly struggling, as opponents were hitting him to a .300 clip in the month of September. He gave up five runs (four earned) in two innings of work against the Phillies his last time out.
Unless Arizona is looking to keep him around at the minor league level, it would appear Woodford's time with the organization may be coming to a close.
He becomes the second veteran reliever (and former starter) to be designated for assignment by the D-backs in the past week.
Arizona Diamondbacks Select Austin Pope
Austin Pope is a 26-year-old right-hander in the D-backs' organization, taken in the 15th round of the 2019 Draft. He began the 2025 season on the Injured List, sitting until early June. After a lengthy rehab assignment, Pope returned to Triple-A Reno on July 1.
He's been relatively successful since, pitching to a 4.60 ERA with the Aces over 25 appearances (29.1 innings). For the extremely offense-heavy PCL environment, that number is certainly better than it looks.
Granted, he has allowed 34 hits in those 29.1 innings, but he's also struck out 34 and walked 10. Pope will join a group of D-backs' relievers that continues to get younger and more unproven, with a chance to earn a legitimate role in the future.
Once he pitches in a game, Pope will be the 42nd pitcher to make an appearance this season, breaking the franchise record of 41 set in 2021.