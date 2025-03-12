Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez Picking Up Where He Left Off
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez was one of the D-backs' most valuable offensive weapons in 2024, but it took some time for him to get to that point. That doesn't seem to be the case this season; at least, not in Spring Training.
Suárez went 2-for-2 with a walk and double in Arizona's 3-2 win against the Kansas City Royals. He caught up with reporters, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers postgame.
"I try to do my best to have good results. That's what we're working on in the offseason. I'm here to put our body in a good position. And that's how I feel right now. I just want to keep going. I want to continue doing what I've been doing and be ready for the season," Suárez said.
And thus far in Spring Training, he looks to already be in late-season form. Over 35 Cactus League plate appearances .393/.486/.750 with a 1.236 OPS, complete with four doubles, two homers (one grand slam) six walks, and a team-leading 13 RBI.
That certainly looks a lot closer to his hot second-half numbers than his cold first-half figures.
The veteran hit a mere .192 through June 26 last season, but raked to an impressive .307/.341/.602 slash and .942 OPS in the second half, leading to a 30-homer, 100-RBI season.
But for a game as streak-dependent as baseball is, it can sometimes feel as if spring results might actually set hitters up to open the regular season in a slump. Suárez was asked if he thought he needed to "save" his hits for the regular season, but quickly dismissed that thought.
"No, I don't want that. ... I want to keep all my swings," said Suárez. "I want to keep playing how I've been playing and, you know, how good it's been."
The veteran said that he feels as if he's simply picked right back up where he left off - scorching hot at the plate.
"I want to continue doing what I've been doing and how I finished the season last year, and have good results this year. Obviously my body feels good, and that's all that matters to me. As soon as I feel good, as soon as I have my confidence high and results on the field, it's going to be there."
"Like I said, I just want to put my mind in the right position, and my body too, and put everything together on the field," Suárez said.
And it's not just offensively. Suárez isn't necessarily hailed as an elite defensive third baseman, but generally makes smooth, reliable plays at the hot corner. On Tuesday's game, he made an excellent play, making a sliding grab and firing to first baseman Josh Naylor, who made an impressive pick.
Suárez spoke on the play, and his overall reliable presence defensively.
"I'm working hard every day. I put in my early work on the field. I've been working hard to have good results, it's something that I love to do. I like to have my defense ready, and all those kinds of plays that I have to make. I just want to make it, and that's big to me," Suárez said.
Regardless, the veteran third baseman looks confident, both at the plate and on defense. He said he feels good about what he's able to do, but emphasized his belief in his squad as a whole.
"We've got a good team. I can't wait to put everything together, everybody together on the field. I feel like we have a good opportunity this year. I feel like our team is stronger than last year. Obviously we have to put everything together on the field... to see how that looks.
"But I can tell right away, you see... all those guys working and grinding. We [look] good, we have a lot of confidence and we can't wait to put everything together," Suárez said.