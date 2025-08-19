Diamondbacks Fall Flat in Loss to Guardians
The Arizona Diamondbacks' losing streak lengthened to four games on Monday night, as Arizona went down by a score of 3-1 to the Cleveland Guardians in their homestand opener.
The D-backs fall to 60-66 after previously losing three of four to the Colorado Rockies, while the Guardians, who are still seeking a potential Wild Card berth, improve to 64-60.
"We had a couple of chances offensively," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame. "We just couldn't capitalize and take advantage of having some of the right guys in the right spots in some key situations, and it was tough to build innings today."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Throws Quality Start
Right-hander Zac Gallen was in need of a positive showing, and on paper, he did that Monday night. Gallen tossed six innings and allowed three runs on five hits and did not allow a walk while striking out three.
Gallen worked out of some traffic for a scoreless first inning, then gave up a one-out solo homer in the second inning to Guardians' first baseman C.J. Kayfus, who made his MLB debut on August 2.
Gallen settled in from there, retiring the next eight straight batters. Kayfus got him again for a leadoff single in the top of the fifth, before Brayan Rocchio crushed a two-run homer to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead.
Gallen has now given up 26 homers in 26 starts. Monday marked his seventh game in which he surrendered multiple long balls.
Still, a three-run start isn't exactly a blowup. Gallen did manage to keep Arizona within striking distance and recorded his third Quality Start in his last four appearances.
"I feel like I had pretty good stuff for the most part," Gallen told reporters postgame. "Just two mistakes just left the ballpark.
"I feel like I've just had the homer bug this year... It's hard to prevent runs when the balls are leaving the ballpark. So obviously really frustrating, but ultimately it just comes down to executing," Gallen said.
John Curtiss threw a pair of scoreless innings in relief of Gallen. Kyle Backhus tossed an efficient 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Shut Down by Guardians
The D-backs' offense sputtered through Monday's game. They recorded a collective six hits — four of which were singles.
It wasn't for lack of hard contact. Arizona managed to get into quite a few, with eight batted balls hit over 100 MPH off Guardians' pitchers. Of those eight, five went for outs.
"I believe in our offense, we can score runs off anybody. I know [Guardians starter Gavin Williams] has a real good arm... I feel like we're good enough to beat anybody. So we've got to reload and be ready to go tomorrow," Lovullo said.
The four singles belonged to Geraldo Perdomo, Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and James McCann. Ketel Marte had the D-backs' first extra-base hit of the night — ironically coming off the bat just 62 MPH down the third base line.
Arizona had runners at the corners with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but could not find a way to bring home a run. They stranded Marte's one-out double in the eighth.
The D-backs scratched a run across in the ninth inning, as Perdomo tripled to score Blaze Alexander, but it was too little, too late. Perdomo went 2-for-5 on the night.