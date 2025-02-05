Diamondbacks Farm System Rank Drops According to Baseball America
The Arizona Diamondbacks have had a lot of success in recent years bringing along prospects through their minor league system to contribute at the major league level. In addition to marquee names like Corbin Carroll and Brandon Pfaadt, there are plenty of other success stories.
The 2024 team had no fewer than nine position players and 13 pitchers contribute to the major league roster. That includes starting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and outfielder Jake McCarthy.
On the pitching side Ryne Nelson and Justin Martinez enjoyed breakout seasons, to go along with long-time standout reliever Kevin Ginkel.
In addition, a breakout season by Daulton Varsho in 2022 upped his trade value, allowing the D-backs to trade for catcher Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Suffice to say, the Diamondbacks have been able to leverage their farm system into on-field success, resulting in a World Series appearance in 2023 and an 89-win season in 2024.
Entering the 2024 season, Baseball America ranked the D-backs as having the second best farm system in MLB. But their just-released organizational rankings have dropped the Diamondbacks all the way down to 22nd overall.
Why is that? That publication explains the ranking as follows:
"Shortstop Jordan Lawlar would have graduated by now if not for a string of injuries. He just needs a year of health to give Arizona another boost. Behind him, the system has had some solid success stories, Demetrio Crisantes and Yilber Diaz. But the struggles of first-rounders Druw Jones and Tommy Troy hurt the system’s top tier."
While it's hard to fault their reasoning, there is a very good chance this ranking is underrating the system. Both Jones and Troy made a lot of improvements after poor starts to their seasons.
Catcher Adrian Del Castillo enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, and two of the draftees from the 2024 class, Slade Caldwell and Ryan Waldschmidt are expected to move quickly.
Here at Arizona Diamondbacks On SI we've conducted our own prospect rankings. Our list differs somewhat from BA's. Below is a link to a hub with articles about each of the top 40 Diamondbacks prospects:
The Boston Red Sox are rated as having the top farm system, and divisional rival Los Angeles Dodgers are ranked number three.
That is largely due to international free agent Roki Sasaki qualifying as a prospect. The Dodgers' ranking improved from number nine last year, and they've been inside the top 10 every year since 2020.