Diamondbacks Guide to 2025-2026 Offseason Transaction Calendar
The Arizona Diamondbacks are at a crossroads. After missing the Postseason each of the last two years, the pressure is on Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo to get back into the winner's circle.
While the the front office is quietly working in the background to prepare, the offseason calendar and tangible actions that could get them there awaits. The following is a review of key dates and deadlines for the 2025-2026 offseason.
One Day After World Series and the "Quiet Period"
Free agency begins at 9:00 a.m. EST, the day immediately following the World Series. The earliest that may be is October 29, and the latest would be November 2nd. Eligible players, known as XX(B) under the CBA, including those with six or more years of service time, are now free agents.
The first five days are known as the “quiet period." Those free agents may only sign with their current organizations. After five days, free agents may then begin negotiations and sign with any team.
Diamondbacks free agents include Zac Gallen, James McCann, and Jalen Beeks.
The trade market is officially open one day after the conclusion of the World Series.
Day 5, Options, Qualifying Offer, and Opt-Out Decisions deadline
There are three types of options: Player Option, Club Option, and Mutual Option. Regardless of who is making the decisions, it must come by the end of Day 5 after the conclusion of the World Series. Unlike in years prior, the D-backs do not have any options this offseason.
Qualifying Offer: Teams must decide whether to make a Qualifying Offer to any of their free agents no later than within five days after the end of the World Series. The only one among the D-backs free agents expected to receive a QO is Zac Gallen.
If Gallen accepts that offer, he will be with the Diamondbacks for one more year, at a salary of approximately $22 million. If he rejects the offer, as he is almost sure to do, then he immediately becomes a free agent.
If he signs elsewhere for above $50 million contract value then the Diamondbacks would receive draft compensation.
The end of the quiet period is also the deadline for players with opt-outs in their contract to exercise that option. The only player with an opt-out is Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He is out with due to a torn ACL and will not be able to return before mid-season. He is not expected to opt out.
Teams must also reinstate all players on the 60-day Injured List by the end of the quiet period. This is a key date at the current 40 man roster as of this writing is 39, and there are nine players on the 60-day IL.
Those nine players are Corbin Burnes, Kevin Ginkel, Tommy Henry, Justin Martinez, Cristian Mena, Christian Montes De Oca, A.J. Puk, Blake Walston, and Pavin Smith.
November 10-13: General Managers' meetings in Las Vegas
While few trades actually happen during the GM meetings, they present an opportunity for executives to lay the groundwork for future deals.
November 18-20: Owners meeting in New York City
This year's owners meeting will be under higher than usual scrutiny, as the current Collective Bargaining Agreement ends at the end of the 2026 season.
There may be clues coming out of those meetings indicating just how hard MLB intends to pursue a salary cap, which would surely result in a work stoppage for 2027.
November 18: QO and Rule 5
This is the deadline for a player to either accept or reject a qualifying offer. Zac Gallen's decision must be made by this date.
This is also the deadline to add a Rule 5 eligible player to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Players signed at age 18 or younger need to be added to their club's 40-Man roster within five seasons or they become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft.
Players who signed at age 19 or older need to be protected within four seasons.
November 21: Tender Deadline
This is the deadline for teams to offer a contract to unsigned players, whether pre-arbitration or arbitration eligible. A "non-tendered" player becomes a free agent. You'll most likely see this arise in the case of players expected to get a significant raise via arbitration, even if coming off a down year.
A comprehensive Diamondbacks payroll review, including the full list of arbitration eligible players with dollar amoundts can be found at the linked article below.
December 8-11: Winter Meetings, Orlando Florida
The Winter Meetings are the marquee offseason event for MLB. In addition to meetings between teams, players and free agents, there are numerous media events, Hall of Fame announcements, and trade shows.
The Transaction Calendar includes the MLB Draft Lottery on December 9. The D-backs have a 1.51% chance of gaining the first pick in the draft. The Rule 5 Draft takes place on December 10.
December 15
2025 International signing period closes. Teams with budget allotment remaining must sign an international player from that pool no later than this date.
January 8, 2026
Teams and arbitration-eligible players that have not yet reached agreement exchange arbitration figures. A hearing is then scheduled, typically for sometime in February. Teams and players may reach agreement right up to the start of the hearing.
January 25, 2026
The 2026 international signing period begins. The early stages of the international signing period are almost as important as the MLB draft.
March 2-11
Team may renew contracts of unsigned major league players under rule (10) a. These are typically pre-arbitration players that did not agree to the contract offer from the team. Clubs can decide how much above league minimum they wish to sign a player for prior to them reaching arbitration eligibility.