D-backs Manager Gives Updates on Health, Defense and More
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the thick of full-squad workouts, with the first of many Cactus League games looming in the near distance on Friday, February 21.
On Wednesday, manager Torey Lovullo met with the media, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers, and gave updates on a wide variety of topics as they near their matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
Spring Starters
Lovullo said that already, multiple players have come to him making their case to play in the Cactus League opener.
"One by one, several have been coming into my office saying, 'I want to play on Friday. I want to play on Saturday too.'
"So we're in a good spot. We've got to pump the brakes a little bit and make sure we're getting the guys out there and getting the right reps," Lovullo said.
Lovullo said "five to six" starters should play in Friday's game.
"It's hard to say. Who do you categorize as a starter? But you'll see several play, and then I've got to stagger it, and several will play the next day and just keep managing it the best way we can," the manager continued.
Outfield
The Diamondbacks might have a bit of a logjam in the outfield. Particularly, Arizona sits in the midst of a center field dilemma between Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy - two speedy and talented young players.
"Carefully, very carefully. That's how I'll view it," Lovullo said on the subject.
"They're both incredible talents, and it doesn't end there. ... We've got some decisions to make, but for right now, it's 0-0.
"Everybody's sitting in the right spot going out and starting with the standard that they're going to get some reps, and they're going to find their way into the playing time they deserve," he said.
Lovullo said that he has yet to have his one-on-one meeting with Thomas, but is aware of the difficulty that 2024 provided the young outfielder.
"When you go through the things that he went through last year, it's very obvious to all of us that there were a lot of misstep at-bats, some frustrations of being sent to the minor leagues and having to rebuild certain things certain ways.
"We're mindful of that, but we know what he's very capable of doing. ... I know that confidence is a big play for a lot of players in that clubhouse. He's not the only one.
"So we're going to pump up with as much confidence as we can, and to me that's about preparation and hard work, and we're going to do it with him," Lovullo said.
First Base Defense
The loss of Christian Walker might sting, and it will surely be difficult to replicate the defensive success Walker provided.
Lovullo said he envisions Pavin Smith seeing some time at first base, and noted that he's pleased with the infield work he's seen from Smith in camp.
"I love what I've seen over there so far. The feet are moving well. The motor is on. There's a lot of intent to every ground ball that he's picking up, so we want that to remain consistent.
"I like active infielders, and typically, you know, you see the big bopper at first base and doesn't move well.
"That's not the case here for the Diamondbacks. We need guys that go out and perform at every position defensively, and Pavin is certainly showing us that he's made some really good adjustments," Lovullo said.
Of course, newly-acquired Josh Naylor figures to be the near-everyday first baseman this season. Lovullo said he hasn't seen much of Naylor's defense, but he's been impressed with what he's seen so far.
"The hands and feet seem to work very well. Got good posture. He's picking up the baseball, transitioning it, accurate throws to wherever he's throwing the ball to.
"So I think so far so good. But, you know, I'm going to continue to watch him... I just want him to show us what he can do in that space and those times where he needs a little bit of work and some guidance, we'll be there to help him out."
Gabriel Moreno
Arizona's young catcher looks notably leaner this camp, and Lovullo said that was the challenge presented to Moreno before the offseason.
He said the team would be holding Moreno "accountable" in that vein.
"He plays a very demanding position where there's a lot of soft tissue injury, and you've just got to be careful and take care of your body, get your rest, and put in the right nutrients," said Lovullo.
The manager said that Moreno is "redistributing" weight, and paying closer attention to his nutrition.
"[He's] redistributing things and putting it in the right place, and understanding that there's some different movements for different positions that you play, and you've got to focus on that. It's not just bench press, look strong, and have incredible legs," Lovullo said.
"You've got to take care of your shoulders and those parts of your body that are moving in different space based on the position that you're playing. Gabi's doing that right now."
Health Updates
Lovullo corrected his previous comments, and noted that left-hander Jordan Montgomery began his throwing program on Tuesday, after missing several days with an index finger strain.
Lovullo said Tuesday that Montgomery would play catch Wednesday and come up with a plan from there, but the left-hander had actually already begun his throwing program, and continued it on Wednesday.
"I was wrong on this. ... he had a throwing program yesterday. So, started his throwing program yesterday out to 60 feet, had a throwing program that was continuing today, day two, up to 90 feet, and I spoke with him and he said he feels great," Lovullo said.
Infield prospect Gino Groover received medical attention on the field on Monday, but was later seen walking around the clubhouse.
Lovullo said it was likely a 24-hour flu that caused dehydration, but that Groover is back with them after missing workouts Tuesday, but that he was a full participant on Wednesday and felt good.