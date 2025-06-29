Diamondbacks Manager Explains Early Hook for Brandon Pfaadt
PHOENIX -- During the course of Friday night's extra-inning loss to the Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo decided to pull starter Brandon Pfaadt after five innings and 86 pitches thrown.
Pfaadt had to work through a 35-pitch first inning in which he allowed two runs thanks to some poor defense. He buckled down after that however to strike out the next three batters and seven overall. He left the game with a 6-3 lead, turning it over to one of the most porous bullpens in MLB.
Five innings and six relievers later, the Diamondbacks had lost the game 8-7. One question that came up in Sunday morning's press conference was why didn't Lovullo send Pfaadt back out for the sixth inning and try to get one more inning out of him.
"I could see that he was fatiguing. And he had a 35-pitch first. So, I'm always in this space where if it's over 30 pitches, I chop your overall number down just to protect your arm and your shoulder," Lovullo said.
Lovullo went on to explain that thanks to the off-day on Thursday and staying away from his high leverage bullpen on Friday, that he felt very good about the back end of the bullpen.
Kyle Backhus and Kevin Ginkel delivered scoreless innings, but Jalen Beeks, Ryan Thompson, Shelby Miller and Juan Morillo combined to give up five runs in three innings.
"We've got to be better. That's ultimately what it came down to. I felt like at that point in time, given what the lead was, that our bullpen was going to be strong enough to close it out," Lovullo said.
Workload for the bullpen is a concern too. While Lovullo tried to protect his starter in this instance, he must do the same with his relievers. He would like to get the most out of his starting pitchers that he can.
"It takes the burden and the workload off of a bullpen that can be overused. I don't want to use anybody 70 times out of the bullpen. We're shaping up like we're going to have a couple guys in the 70s.
"That to me is a little bit challenging because you want your bullpen to be as fresh as possible late in the season. If you're going to where you want to get to, they've got to be strong. I want to put the responsibility on the starting pitching."
It's notable that the Diamondbacks' starting pitchers are averaging 5.4 innings pitched per start, which is the eighth-highest in MLB. Their 284 innings pitched out of their relievers is only the 22nd highest total.
Arizona Diamondbacks Health Updates
Josh Naylor is still experiencing neck spasming, but it's improving. The player told Lovullo that his right side is not engaged and not firing the way it's supposed to. Lovullo motioned to his neck and down the front of his shoulder when saying these words.
Corbin Carroll has been shagging balls in the outfield and doing other drills that do not involve swinging a bat. Lovullo previously mentioned that Carroll was trying to get back by the All-Star Game should he be selected.
