D-backs Utilityman Had Short and Controversial 2025 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks' 2025 season did not go according to plan, especially with such high expectations laid upon an upgraded roster.

But Arizona struggled, both with overall underperformance and a string of crucial injuries. The roster the D-backs ended up with at season's end hardly resembled the Opening Day roster after a massive amount of turnover.

One such player who made the Opening Day roster was veteran infielder Garrett Hampson. Hampson was the initial winner of the pre-season utility battle, but one particular mistake stood out, and his tenure with the D-backs ended after a relatively short stint in 2025.

As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to break down the individual seasons of every player that contributed to the 2025 D-backs roster, the below article will be updated with the proper links to every season review as they are published.

Related Content: Breaking Down Every Diamondbacks Player's 2025 Season

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Garrett Hampson

Garrett Hampson 2025 and career statistics. | Alex D'Agostino.

The Diamondbacks signed Hampson to a minor league contract late in the offseason, inviting him to Spring Training with a chance to win the utility role. Hampson, up against Ildemaro Vargas as his main competition, did end up securing the job.

But the veteran infielder struggled to get any sort of production at the plate. While he did find his way on base at a solid clip, his bat was not particularly productive. He primarily served a fill-in role with plus speed and baserunning.

Unfortunately, it was a particularly costly baserunning mistake that may stand out to D-backs fans from Hampson's tenure in Phoenix.

After Arizona had put together a ninth-inning rally against the Chicago Cubs on March 29, Corbin Carroll singled with Hampson serving as the tying run. Hampson ended up being caught in a rundown, making the final out of the game on the basepaths.

Hampson did remain on the D-backs roster until May 12, when he was designated for assignment and later released. Vargas took over the utility role with Arizona, and Hampson spent time with the Reds and Cardinals to finish out his 2025 season.

Garrett Hampson: 2026 Outlook

With Vargas returning to the D-backs on another minor league contract this offseason, it doesn't seem as if there will be a need for a veteran utility infielder.

Hampson is not likely to be a candidate for a reunion with the D-backs this season, barring any sort of unexpected injury or roster turnover.

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News