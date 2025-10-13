D-backs Named Fit for Cubs All-Star
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in need of some outfield help. It's not the highest possible priority for a team that lacks both overall pitching depth and a true first baseman, but there's little outfield production to be had outside of Corbin Carroll.
A recent article by Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the top 10 landing spots for Cubs All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who will hit the free agent market after a strange up-and-down season. Arizona came in ninth among those possible landing spots.
Below is what Reuter had to say about the fit:
Arizona Diamondbacks Named Fit for Kyle Tucker
"A year after giving Corbin Burnes a massive six-year, $210 million contract, the D-backs have to be taken seriously as a team willing to spend big on the free-agent market."
"They also have a need in the outfield with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. sidelined after suffering a torn ACL in September and both Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas both putting up subpar numbers at the plate.
"In all likelihood, their focus will be on starting pitching after Merrill Kelly was traded at the deadline and Zac Gallen is set to join him in free agency, but the D-backs are at least an intriguing team to monitor on the periphery," Reuter wrote.
Reuter is correct in the sense that Arizona is not afraid to spend when they see fit, but the D-backs' payroll is expected to decrease in 2026. But is Tucker a good fit?
Is Kyle Tucker Good Fit for Arizona Diamondbacks?
Tucker had somewhat of a polarizing year in 2025, battling multiple injuries and struggling at the plate in the second half.
He hit .280, slugged .499 with 17 homers and posted a 145 wRC+ (45% above league average) in the first half, earning his fourth straight All-Star appearance.
Tucker was still an overall productive player in the second half, but saw those numbers drop to .231, five homers, a .731 OPS and a 115 wRC+. Part of that was attributed to his injury issues, of course.
The D-backs, meanwhile, only got production out of Carroll and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in their outfield in 2025. Carroll posted a 30-30 season and an .884 OPS.
They have solid defensive outfielders in Alek Thomas, Jorge Barrosa and even Blaze Alexander on occasion, but little slug or RBI production considering Gurriel's injury.
Tucker was not an excellent defender in 2025 (-1 Defensive Runs Saved and +0 Fielding Run Value), but he does own a Gold Glove and has had exceptional defensive seasons in the past. His bat has always been the caliber of a high-end outfielder, even in his less-productive years.
The downsides? For one: the cost. That factor will likely shoot down many a free agent target this offseason.
With such need in terms of pitching and the expectations of a reduced payroll, it would be surprising to see GM Mike Hazen spend high dollar amounts on a 28-year-old outfielder rather than landing starting pitching or bullpen help.
Tucker is also a left-handed batter. Arizona's outfield is primarily full of lefty hitters. With that said, Tucker posted a nearly-identical 134 wRC+ against left-hand pitching (137 against righties) in 2025 — though that number came in less than half the plate appearances.
With free agents like Tucker, the "fit" is always there. A team like the D-backs that needs a high-production outfielder would always (on paper) benefit from a player of Tucker's caliber.
But that high of a cost for a non-pitcher would be tough to sell to owner Ken Kendrick, and doesn't seem likely to become a real conversation in Arizona, for the time being.